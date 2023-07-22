Health Department and Schools RTeam Up Again on Vaccination Efforts

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are teaming up again this summer to help keep students and adults healthy by offering vaccination clinics at six schools throughout the county.

The clinics will offer the following vaccinations:

Seventh-grade Meningococcal vaccine (Menquadfi) and Tdap vaccines for those students entering seventh grade in August who are enrolled in AACPS for the 2023-24 school year.

COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer) for county residents ages 5 and older, regardless of whether, in the case of school-aged residents, they are enrolled in AACPS for the 2023-24 school year.

COVID-19 vaccinations and/or boosters are not required for students to attend AACPS schools.

Parents or guardians must register children for each vaccine their child is receiving using specific links as outlined below. Clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clinics will be held as follows:

Monday, July 24, 2023: Annapolis Middle School

Tuesday, July 25, 2023: Lothian Elementary School

Monday, July 31, 2023: Freetown Elementary School

Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Southgate Elementary School

Monday, August 7, 2023: Brock Bridge Elementary School

Tuesday, August 8, 2023: Van Bokkelen Elementary School

All children must be accompanied by an adult at the vaccine site.

Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/vaccines. Information regarding required vaccinations to attend school can be found at www.aacps.org/schoolvaccines.

Students requiring immunizations other than COVID, Meningitis or Tdap may attend a Department of Health clinic at a county health center. For additional information, please call the Glen Burnie Health Center at 410-222-6633 or Parole Health Center at 410-222-7247.

