July 17, 2023
Local News

Hanover Man Charged With Sexual Abuse of Child

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 71-year-old Hanover man who has been charged with a myriad of sex charges against a minor.

In July 2023, the Criminal Investigation Division’s Child Abuse Unit received information regarding an alleged sexual child abuse involving repeated incidents of sexual abuse spanning several months involving a karate instructor and a child. 

The alleged offenses occurred in and near a storage shed converted into a dojo on the suspect’s property in Hanover, where he conducted private karate lessons.

The investigation led to the execution of a search and seizure warrant at the suspect’s residence. 

The suspect, a 71-year-old man from Hanover, MD, was charged with 28 criminal charges, including Sex Offense of a Minor, Rape 2nd Degree, Sex Offense 3rd and 4th Degree, Second Degree Assault, Perverted Practice, and Private Place Prurient Intent. 

Although an arrest has been made, detectives are continuing their investigation. There is nothing to suggest the existence of additional victims; however, anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-4733 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700. 

