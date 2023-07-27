July 27, 2023
Life In The Area

"GROUNDED," a One-Woman Play, at Maryland Hall from August 4th to 20th 

 From the award-winning playwright of Elephant’s Graveyard, George Brant, comes the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career in the sky ends early due to an unexpected pregnancy. 

 GROUNDED is a work of extraordinary psychological intensity. It is the story of a female ace fighter pilot who, after interrupting her career to have a child, has been removed from flight duty and reassigned to operating drone missions in hostile territory. Against the background of removal from flying an actual aircraft – a job she loved – the protagonist is reassigned to operate military drones from a windowless trailer outside Las Vegas, she hunts terrorists by day and returns to her family each night. As the pressure to track a high-profile target mounts, the boundaries begin to blur between the desert in which she lives and the one she patrols half a world away. The play explores the concept of moral injury, in which war fighters apply deadly force at no risk of physical harm to themselves. The field of human conflict has always been a prime subject for human drama. Technological advances have transformed warfare profoundly, in some cases, from a deadly physical contest between human beings to the killing of others without risk to oneself. GROUNDED treats this subject with a blunt and graphic honesty. It offers no resolution and leaves the viewer with unanswered questions. 

 A searing piece of writing. . . gripping. . . a must see. 

The Guardian

There will be only nine shows. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, August 4th through August 20th. Friday and Saturday performances at 8 PM and Sunday performances 2 PM with discussion afterward. All Sunday matinees will offer a free post-show discussion led by Touchstones Discussion Project. The number of individual participants will be limited to 15, and participants will need to register upon purchase of tickets

