Glen Burnie Man Shoots Sleeping Girlfriend After Argument

A 39-year-old Glen Burnie man has been charged with shooting his sleeping girlfriend after an argument.

On July 4, 2023, at approximately 6:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting victim at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.

Investigation revealed that the victim was asleep at her residence in the 300 block of Highland Drive when she was shot.

The victim said she had been in a verbal altercation with her live-in boyfriend before falling asleep, awoke to a loud bang, and felt pain.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, fled the residence, and the victim drove herself to the hospital.

Officers located the suspect in the area of Crain Highway and Mayo Road. The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, posession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and several other charges. The victim is expected to survbive her injuries.

