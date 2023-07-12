Gas Station, Occupied Apartments Shot Up in Latest Volley of Annapolis Gunfire

Two occupied apartments suffered damage early this morning when a volley of shots rang out along Forest Drive in Annapolis.

According to the Annapolis Police Department, on July 12, 2023, at 12:28 am Annapolis Police officers responded to reports of shots fired at a gas station in the 1200 block of Forest Drive.

Below is a recording of the shots which appear to be from an automatic weapon*:

The recording was from a location in Eastport. The source of the clicking noise is unknown.

Officers located gunfire damage to the gas station, and to two occupied apartments in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. Both homes had bullets enter occupied rooms, but no one was struck in either residence. Officers checked the surrounding area for suspects and victims and none were found.

Police did locate numerous shell casings in the roadway of Forest Drive in front of the gas station.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident, and anyone with information is urged to call them at 410-260-3439.

