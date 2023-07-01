Forward, Crooked Crab, Pherm, and Hysteria Brewing ALL Say Cheers to the Library!

Make plans to visit Forward Brewing, Crooked Crab Brewing Co., Pherm Brewing Co., and Hysteria Taphouse in August to celebrate the Anne Arundel County Public Library and your right to read!

Each brewery has created an exclusive libation; and 20% of all on-site sales during the release events, listed below, will be donated to the library to support enhancements at all 16 branches.

August 1 from 4 to 7 pm – Forward Brewing

– August 10 from 4 to 7 pm – Crooked Crab Brewing Co.

– August 18 from 4 to 7 pm – Pherm Brewing Co.

– August 24 from 4 to 7 pm – Hysteria Taphouse

There will be a limited edition, specially-designed pint glasses this year! Pint glasses will be a complimentary gift with a $10 donation or more. Glasses will be available at each event while supplies last.

