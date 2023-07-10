July 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 82 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How To Assess The Value of Your Car For Resale Man Shot Behind Eastport Apartment Building Forward, Crooked Crab, Pherm, and Hysteria Brewing ALL Say Cheers to the Library! TOMORROW: Join Green Drinks in the Paca Gardens Baltimore Washington Medical Center Earns Gold Level “Safe Sleep” Certification from Cribs for Kids
Life In The Area

Forward, Crooked Crab, Pherm, and Hysteria Brewing ALL Say Cheers to the Library!

Make plans to visit Forward Brewing, Crooked Crab Brewing Co., Pherm Brewing Co., and Hysteria Taphouse in August to celebrate the Anne Arundel County Public Library and your right to read!

Each brewery has created an exclusive libation; and 20% of all on-site sales during the release events, listed below, will be donated to the library to support enhancements at all 16 branches.

There will be a limited edition, specially-designed pint glasses this year! Pint glasses will be a complimentary gift with a $10 donation or more. Glasses will be available at each event while supplies last.

Previous Article

TOMORROW: Join Green Drinks in the Paca Gardens

 Next Article

Man Shot Behind Eastport Apartment Building

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu