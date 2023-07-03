Firefall, Crack The Sky, and Yacht Rock–You KNOW Where They’ll Be Playing!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Deana Carter

Monday, August 7

7:30pm | $45

American Aquarium

Friday, September 29

8pm | $25 adv / $30 DOS

Nik West

Sunday, October 15

8pm | $29.50

Firefall

Friday, October 27

8pm | $45

Crack The Sky

Friday & Saturday, November 3 & 4

8pm | $39.50

Crack The Sky

Sunday, November 5

1pm | $39.50

*All Ages Matinee

The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band

Sunday, December 17

7:30pm | $27.50

*Dance Floor

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/05 Garrison Keillor Tonight

07/06 Acoustic Alchemy

07/07 Liliac

07/08 Michael Franks

07/09 Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band: The Songs of John Prine w/ Scarlett Egan

07/10 Les Dudek

07/11 Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos

07/12 “Laughs For Lori” feat. 98 Rock’s Kirk McEwen & more!

07/14 Steep Canyon Rangers

07/15 Colin Quinn: Small Talk

07/16 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/17 28 Years of Son Volt: acPerforming Songs of Trace & Doug Sahm w/ Peter Bruntnell

07/18 Jefferson Starship

07/19 The High Kings: XV Tour

07/20 Rams Head Presents The Brian McKnight 4 at Maryland Hall

07/21 + 22 Tab Benoit

07/25 Yachtley Crew

07/26 Adam Ezra Group

07/27 Rams Head Presents Los Lobos at Maryland Hall

07/27 War Hippies

07/28 Art Sherrod Jr

07/29 Ruthie Foster (All Ages Matinee)

07/29 The Doobie Others

07/30 Anders Osborne Duo (All Ages Matinee)

07/30 The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

07/31 Great Southern (Endorsed by Dickey Betts)

