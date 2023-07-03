July 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 89 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Firefall, Crack The Sky, and Yacht Rock–You KNOW Where They’ll Be Playing! Anne Arundel County Police Release Dashboard for Internal Complaints With Garage Open, Annapolis Will Tweak Alternative Transit Modes “GROUNDED,” a One-Woman Play, at Maryland Hall from August 4th to 20th  AMFM Awards $6000 in Grants to Summer Programs for Underserved Youth
Life In The Area

Firefall, Crack The Sky, and Yacht Rock–You KNOW Where They’ll Be Playing!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Deana Carter

Monday, August 7

7:30pm | $45

American Aquarium

Friday, September 29

8pm | $25 adv / $30 DOS

Nik West

Sunday, October 15

8pm | $29.50

Firefall

Friday, October 27

8pm | $45

Crack The Sky

Friday & Saturday, November 3 & 4

8pm | $39.50

Crack The Sky

Sunday, November 5

1pm | $39.50

*All Ages Matinee

The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band

Sunday, December 17

7:30pm | $27.50

*Dance Floor

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

07/05 Garrison Keillor Tonight

07/06 Acoustic Alchemy

07/07 Liliac

07/08 Michael Franks

07/09 Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band: The Songs of John Prine w/ Scarlett Egan

07/10 Les Dudek

07/11 Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos

07/12 “Laughs For Lori” feat. 98 Rock’s Kirk McEwen & more!

07/14 Steep Canyon Rangers

07/15 Colin Quinn: Small Talk

07/16 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/17 28 Years of Son Volt: acPerforming Songs of Trace & Doug Sahm w/ Peter Bruntnell

07/18 Jefferson Starship

07/19 The High Kings: XV Tour

07/20 Rams Head Presents The Brian McKnight 4 at Maryland Hall

07/21 + 22 Tab Benoit

07/25 Yachtley Crew

07/26 Adam Ezra Group

07/27 Rams Head Presents Los Lobos at Maryland Hall

07/27 War Hippies

07/28 Art Sherrod Jr

07/29 Ruthie Foster (All Ages Matinee)

07/29 The Doobie Others

07/30 Anders Osborne Duo (All Ages Matinee)

07/30 The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

07/31 Great Southern (Endorsed by Dickey Betts)

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Previous Article

Anne Arundel County Police Release Dashboard for Internal Complaints

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu