Fans and Players Alike Are Fired Up For Navy Football 2023

Navy’s annual Fan Fest and Media Day event saw over 1,000 fans come out to support the 2023 Navy football team. The event, hosted by the Naval Academy Athletic Association, allows the public to interact with Navy football players and coaches in a casual atmosphere.

Players signed autographs and mingled with fans, then participated in events with them on the field. Booths and games were set up, including cornhole, tic tac toe, bounce houses, mechanical bull, and balloon animals.

Navy is hoping for a bounce-back season with a nucleus of returning players, a new head coach, and a new offensive coordinator and a re-made conference. New head coach Brian Newberry and his team captains answered questions ahead of the upcoming 2023 season. You can hear the entire conference here.

We asked Newberry to define the culture of Navy Football and how it has changed.

The offense is still triple-option-based but with more passing and other twists. The four co-captains, Jacob Busic, Will Harbor, Lirion Murtezi, and Jayden Umbarger, are well prepared to lead the team this years and have embraced the new coaching staff. When asked about the transition, Jacob Busic said the transition was immediate when the announcement was made.

Navy kicks off the season by renewing its historic series with Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 26.

