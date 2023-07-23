Everything You Need to Look for When Viewing a New House

Buying a new home (whether you are a first-time buyer or a seasoned professional and enjoy buying cheaper and run-down houses and flipping them for a sizeable profit) is full of potential pitfalls that you need to train yourself to automatically avoid.

So, whether you intend on buying a new home in the next few weeks or months, or you are saving hard for a deposit and conducting research, either way, you have clicked on the right article.

Continue reading for everything you need to look for when viewing a potential new home.

Look Around the Exterior of the Property

Often, potential buyers are so excited to see inside the home that they forget to look at the condition and quality of the property’s exterior, which can often be to their detriment should they choose to go ahead with the sale.

Some important points to consider when examining the outside of the property include:

If there are any cracks in the brickwork

Whether or not the walls feel damp

The condition of the chimney (if appropriate)

The type and condition of the windows

The pointing condition

Whether or not you can see any loose or broken roof tiles

Ensure Good Drainage and Water Pressure

A small (yet incredibly telling) detail to add to your list of checks when walking around any prospective home is to run the water from the faucets on each property floor to check for water pressure, leakages, and fast and efficient drainage.

Should you have already signed on the dotted line for your home and discover an issue with the drainage or water pressure, do not hesitate to contact Beehive Plumbing, who will be more than happy to fix any and all of your plumbing needs.

Additionally, also make sure you check out the boiler and find out the last time it was fully serviced.

Check the Amount of Storage Space

Another important feature to look out for is whether or not there is enough storage space throughout the property, especially if you are moving with your family and therefore need ample room for toys and games.

Think practically when touring each room and open any built-in closets or cabinets to check whether they are viable storage spaces or just aesthetically pleasing. In addition, do bear in mind that in most cases, new-build homes have significantly less storage space than older properties.

Think About the Local Area

Once you have decided that the property you are viewing could be the one you choose to purchase, make sure you have first found out all you can about the area, with one excellent tip being to take a drive around the neighborhood at night.

Consider its proximity to schools, stores, and hospitals; whether or not there are train tracks or main roads nearby; if the refuse dump is close to the property; and check to see if there is a bar or even night-time club nearby.

