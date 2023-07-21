July 22, 2023
Donavon Frankenreiter and Devon Allman Are Insane!

Rock ‘n’ roll recording artists and globe-trotting journeymen Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter are hoping to make history in 2023. The longtime friends will attempt to set the Official World Record for the fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states, which is currently 50 in 50 days set in 2003, with their See It All American Tour this year. The concept is simple, but the execution will be brutal as Allman and Frankenreiter seek to complete the challenge in 49 days. The See It All American Tour starts right here in Annapolis. The tour kicks off on on Saturday, August 5 at 1:00 PM, at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis with support from Matt Andersen. Tickets are available here for this matinee show. Why a matinee? Well, they have another show in Bethlehem, PA later that evening. Insane, right?

He is the perfect Evel to my Knievel.”

Devon Allman

To commemorate this special occasion, the two multi-talented artists just released a collaborative EP, Rollers, on Friday, June 23rd, serving as the soundtrack for their upcoming tour. The 6-song collection, available via Allman’s Create Records, features the previously released singles “Calling All You Riders” and “See It All” as well as a guest appearance from Maggie Rose on the new track “We Belong.”

From Maryland, the tour will officially take off, bringing these road warriors to places they’ve never been, at a pace that’s never been done, testing their wills at every turn, before wrapping September 22nd in California at BeachLife Ranch, the second annual coastal country SoCal festival co-founded by Frankenreiter, with hopeful celebrations. Along the way, Devon and Donavon will perform a collaborative set, including music from their Rollers EP as well as each of their own solo songs, with a four-piece backing band.

“I’ve had this idea in my back pocket for the better part of a decade,” shares Allman. “50 shows in the 50 United States in 50 days. I think growing up reading the World Record books, it’s just always been a fantasy to go after a world record. This undertaking is going to be really difficult, but very rewarding and I really found the perfect co-conspirator in Donavon Frankenreiter. We have been jamming together for years now and are quite simpatico…he is the perfect Evel to my Knievel.”

“There’s no better way to see it all but by playing all 50 states in under 50 days and I couldn’t think of a better friend to do something this crazy with,” adds Frankenreiter. “I first met Devon on the Allman Family Revival Tour and we always talked about doing something together. One morning, Devon called me and said he had this crazy idea about breaking a world record. As soon as he said 50 shows in 50 states under 50 days I said ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ And now, a year later, we are ready to see it all…or at least attempt to see it all!”

For nearly four decades, Donavon Frankenreiter has been travelling the globe, first as a professional surfer and now as a musician. With over a dozen albums under his belt, Frankenreiter has worked it on the touring trail worldwide for three decades, entertaining audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics, and soulful delivery. Donavon is a brand ambassador for Flying Embers as well as Sanuk Footwear and also co-owner of Humble Brands, Caddis Eyewear and several other companies.

Blues Music Award-winning singer, guitarist, songwriter, and producer Devon Allman (son of rock legend Gregg Allman) has appeared at the world’s biggest festivals and co-founded the supergroups Royal Southern Brotherhood and The Allman Betts Band, amassing a recording catalog of 11 albums. Allman also writes a column for Guitar Player Magazine, is endorsed by Gibson guitars, and serves on the board of directors for the National Blues Museum.

Upcoming Tournaments and Competitions in Maryland

It's Sweeter With Teter As Baysox Rally To Topple Senators

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

