Day Trips from Annapolis: Exploring Nearby Attractions and Hidden Gems

Annapolis is a charming city worth a visit and the capital of Maryland. It is a popular tourist spot in the United States for many local and international tourists because of its wonderful attractions. They include gorgeous landscapes, museums, history, and culture.

Fortunately, the nearby cities and districts, including Baltimore and Washington DC are great places to visit after touring Annapolis. So expand your adventure by visiting them for unforgettable travel experiences. Dive in, and learn about the nearby attractions around Annapolis.

1. The Walters Art Museum

The Walters Art Museum is a popular public art museum located in Mount Vernon Cultural District, Baltimore, Maryland. It is 32.9 miles from Annapolis, and internationally recognized for its vast art collections.

William and Henry Walters amassed many art pieces from around the world for the museum. Some include Ancient Roman, Egyptian and Greek art and 19th-century North American and European collections.

Also, Pre-Columbian sculptures and jewelry, Asian manuscripts and incunabula are available in the collection. While exploring The Walters Art Museum, there are over 36,000 art objects and five historical buildings in the museum.

2. Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

It is a top-rated tourist spot that connects you to amazing animals. The Maryland Zoo is found in Druid Hill Park in Baltimore’s northwestern area, 32.5 miles from Annapolis. It sits on 135 acres with many notable animals, such as polar bears, chimpanzees, elephants, giraffes, and rhinos.

You can spend your time at this wonderful place in many ways, including feeding giraffes, grooming goats, and participating in intimate chimpanzee training encounters. The zoo is also friendly to kids and has many fun activities like face painting, a locomotive ride, and a carousel ride for them.

3. Maryland Live Casino, Hanover

Casinos are missing in Annapolis, but if you are a gambling fan, search for them nearby. The Maryland Live Casino is conveniently located in the Baltimore/Washington DC corridor, only 17 miles from Annapolis. It features the largest gaming floor in Maryland of 200,000 square feet and welcomes over 18 million visitors every year.

The casino has over 200 live-action table games, world-class poker rooms, and 4000 state-of-the-art slot machines. Best of all, Maryland Live Casino is also available online. The PlayLive Online Casino gives you a golden chance to continue playing your favorite games in your hotel room at the end of the day. Good enough, platforms like GamblingSites.comwiden your choice with several other top online casinos to play from. Moreover, before you hit the gambling floor, make sure to read up on guides on how to utilize strategies while you play.

4. Lincoln Memorial

Lincoln Memorial is a stately monument honoring the 16th president of the US, Abraham Lincoln. It is located on the National Mall, Washington DC, 34.9 miles from Annapolis. Abraham Lincoln’s neoclassical monument is among the most visited tourist sites in the area, and it has been featured in many popular movies. Some of them include National Treasure, Election, Deep Impact, and My Fellow Americans.

Moreover, many seminal moments in the history of America were at this place, such as Martin Luther King Junior’s 1963 I Have a Dream Speech. On your visit, you will discover why and how it was constructed and enjoy the amazing landscape and views around this iconic site.

5. The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

The place features the world’s most significant and largest collection of space and aviation artifacts. The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum is located at Jefferson Drive between the 7th and 4th streets, SW, Washington DC, and 33.6 miles from Annapolis.

It has two premier locations that together feature 60,000 artifacts and welcome over 8 million visitors every year. One is at Jefferson Drive and another at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center near Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia. It exhibits many famous flight artifacts to explore, such as Charles Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis, the Apollo 11 command module, and a lunar rock sample.

Embrace Annapolis Neighborhood

After checking out the various historical places in Annapolis, continue your adventure to the nearby places because they also have hidden gems. Good enough, most of them are a few miles away and take minutes to reach. If you are looking for more travel tips from us at EyeOnAnnapolis.net, why not check what to do in Annapolis on a day weekend?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

