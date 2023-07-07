Daily News Brief | July 7, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A teacher has been arrested and charged with the rape and assault of two students at Northeast High. A slight update on the fireworks arrest. Aerovanti, the Annapolis-based fractional jet company is facing another lawsuit. Do you know who the favorite Pokemon character if for Marylanders? The Maryland Seafood Fest is coming back to City Diock and tickets are on sale now! We have a few events for your consideration and finally, we have some podcast news for you as well!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week's Canines & Crosstreks, we meet puppies from Puerto Rico!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 7th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Last night we checked out the new-ish Chart House Prime. The food was good but for some reason they had a DJ playing EDM music over dinner and the thump thump thump was really awful for a pricy dinner. I think they read the room wrong!

Kind of an update on a story we mentioned yesterday about the Annapolis Police arresting the guy with fireworks. Yesterday, the police department modified their release saying that the suspect actually lit the firework–something they omitted the day prior. We’re going to ask for some body-worn camera film to see what’s up.

An Anne Arundel County teacher has been arrested and charged with rape and assault of students in two separate cases. Karl Walls is a teacher at Northeast High and according to the Anne Arundel County Police was sending and soliciting explicit texts, videos, and photos. Had sexual contact with two students sometimes on the school property and at one point put a knife up to the throat of a victim asking if he should use it or not. Police got wind of it in May and he was removed from the classroom immediately by the school system. He was arrested and charged yesterday after turning himself in. Walls, 27, lives in Edgewater along with his parents and is currently being held without bail until his hearing later today. Police suspect there may be additional victims and are asking anyone that knows anything to contact the tip line at 410-222-4700.

We’ve somewhat been following the growth of Annapolis-based AeroVanti for a while. They are a fractional jet company that is relatively affordable. We did a podcast when they launched, watched them get a ton of VC money, had huge suites at Preakness, and now it seems like we will watch their fall. They are now facing a second suit from a supplier seeking the return of aircraft and parts. The suit is for $1.3 million and is on top of several suits from customers for breach of contract.

If you have been waiting with bated breath to know which Pokemon characters Marylanders prefer the most, your wait is over. In today’s stupid poll, we now learn that Pikachu is number one, followed by Evee, Charizard, Kabuto, and Squirtle. And we have worldofcardgames.com to thank for that bit of research!

This is a bit off but August 19th and 20th is the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. With a twist this year. For more than 30 years it has been at Sandy Point State Park. This year it is coming back to City Dock where it was born. Expect all the usual goodness but this year, our favorite local restaurants are in the game bringing their best dishes to enjoy. Tickets are $15 in advance at ABCEventsInc.com

And after a crazy weekend last week and a mid-week break this week, the events are kinda chill. The Tempest opens this weekend at the Classic Theater of Maryland. There is the Summer Concert Series at City Dock on Sunday evening. The final home game for the Annapolis Blues, before they head into the playoffs, is on Sunday at 5 pm. Dinner under the Stars on Saturday. And next Wednesday at Maryland Hall the Annapolis Film Society is presenting one of their films called Jules starring Ben Kingsley and Jane Curtin.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Louie–an older silver poodle who would be a perfect match for any home!

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight The Putaway coming to a big building near you soon!

It's Friday. The weekend is here and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local!

