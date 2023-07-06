Daily News Brief | July 6, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

Today…

Glen Burnie man shot his girlfriend in her sleep after an argument. The Annapolis Police arrested a man for illegal fireworks and assaulting a police officer. The Compass Rose Theater has a new Executive Director and the Annapol;is Symphony Orchestra has a new Chair of their Board; plus they have scheduled two Pops in the Park free performances over Labor Day weekend. The Boatyard Beach Bash tickets are flying off the shelves–get them now if you want to go on September 9th. The Tides and Tunes Concert is tonight. Our free daily email news newsletter is still on fire and if you are not on the list, you are missing out! And we have some podcast news about the local business spotlight and some bonus pods coming up!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, July 6th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I hope I am not jinxing myself but it looks like a slow news week–which is a good thing. And an update on our newest free offering, the Daily News Recap email. It is free and every night you will get the top local news stories sent right to your inbox at 7 pm. Want to be the 6,913th subscriber? I’ll drop a link right here in the show notes! OK, we have a little bit of news so we probably ought to get into it. So, shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

I can honestly say that I have never had a fight with my girlfriend that was so bad, I felt the need to shoot her while she slept. And unfortunately, a 39-year-old Glen Burnie man cannot say the same. On the fourth, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to BWMC for a shooting victim. The woman said she and her live-in boyfriend had argued earlier that night, she fell asleep and awoke to a loud bang and a searing pain. Her boyfriend fled the house and he drove herself to the hospital. Police did locate him and he was charged with attempted first-degree murder and several other charges. The victim is expected to survive.

Here in Annapolis, a man was arrested after a verbal altercation with a police officer escalated. Personally, I think there should have been some de-escalation training at work here but apparently not. On July 4th at 10:15 pm, Annapolis Police observed the suspect starting to light an illegal firework in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in the Woodside Gardens community. When told to not light it, the suspect responded with profanity. The officer went to arrest him (and here’s where I think it went off the rails–it is not illegal to yell profanity at anyone..sure it’s rude but… and the suspect had not lit the firework). So, as the officer was attempting to arrest him, he pushed the officer causing him to lose his balance. More officers came to assist in the arrest and a struggle ensued. A crowd of residents began to form and the police called for backup. This is what many saw on Tuesday evening when they saw all sorts of police responding. They got the suspect handcuffed and while taking him to the police car a female attempted to grab an officer’s gun and when she was blocked, she ran back into the crowd. At some point, that same female returned and punched an officer and again disappeared into the crowd. In all this, police say another officer was assaulted by a male bystander. Police are attempting to identify the male and female assailants and the initial suspect was charged with not having a permit for the fireworks, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a reasonable order. He was released on his own recognizance. To me, this seems like an incident that did not need to escalate to this level at all.

Barbara Weber has been named as the new Executive Director for the Compass Rose Theater. An Eastport resident, and all-around good person, Weber has 20 years of non-profit experience which will help her guide the company that currently is housed at Maryland Hall. So look for some great things to come of Compass Rose as they make their triumphant post-COVID return. Learn more at compassrosetheater.org

And in other artsy news, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra has named Shelley Row as the new Chairperson of the Board of Trustees. The symphony is nearly as old as I am and has made gigantic strides through and post-COVID so Shelley and her 22 other Board colleagues will undoubtedly keep that organization steaming ahead. They are still looking for an Executive Director after the exit of Edgar Herrera earlier this year. And speaking of the symphony– if you are not sure about them, you have a chance to see them for free. Yes, Pops in the Park will return to both Downs and Quiet Waters Parks over Labor Day weekend. Saturday, September 1st at 11 am will be at Downs Park. And Sunday, September 2nd at 5:30 pm will be Quiet Waters’ turn. So put those dates on the calendar and learn more– annapolissymphony.org

Yeah, yeah, yeah, more artsy news. Remember that tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are dwindling. The date is September 9th, and new for this year; instead of two drink tickets, it will be an open bar for general admission tickets. Great food, drink, music, all for a great cause. Go get those tickets at amaritime.org. And remember, tonight at the museum it is Tides and Tunes–technically free, but drop a ten-spot to help out!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight The Put Away and following that is the Ballet Theater of Maryland! And depending on my motivation level, I do have some bonus pods for you from a looper and from the Baysox!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And, of course, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

