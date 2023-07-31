Daily News Brief | July 31, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A 16-year-old was shot to death in Annapolis City’s 8th murder of the year. Storm damage and BGE outage update. Woodland Beach Fire Department is getting a new home thanks to the school district. Annapolis will be hosting a resource fair this week. Navy football’s players and fans are fired up and ready for the season. Free vaccinations for students as the Health Department and schools team up once again. And pod news, including Canines & Crosstreks and the local business spotlight with Bike AAA.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

Good morning, it is Monday, July 31st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

The summer is ending. It just seems like the other day schools were letting out for summer, but I see all the back-to-school sales ar happening now and school is only a few more weeks away! Where did it go?

Hey, a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7pm every night. I’ ll drop a signup link right here!

Anyhow, we have a TON of news this morning and I am going to fly through the stories, so shall we?

On Thursday night, Robert Clark, a 16-year-old, was killed and a 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot on Copeland Street in the Bywater community of Annapolis. The police did not release any information until late Friday without any information that we did not know. The Chief of Police and Mayor reiterated that they need our help in identifying criminals and dangerous and disturbing behavior can’t continue. It is unknown if the two victims were involved in the shooting or victims.

Man, that was a storm and a half on Saturday night. Lots of trees were down and BGE reported 458 outages affecting more than 5,000 customers. Initially, the restoration time was August 2nd, but by the end of the day yesterday, most had their power restored.

The Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department has needed a new home for many years and suffered quite a few false starts that fell through. Not anymore. Last week, County Executive Pittman signed a land transfer from the schools to the county for the new station. It will be at 100 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater which is between Central Elementary and Central Special Schools. This was surplus land owned by the schools and a win-win for everyone!

The City of Annapolis is hosting a series of resource fairs this month. This week’s is August 3rd at Harbour House and Eastport Terrace in Eastport. Expect food, games, prizes, but most importantly resources for the community about financial literacy, nutrition, conflict resolution, job training, and more. They are free and will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Navy’s football team seems as jazzed up about this season as the fans. On Saturday, more than 1000 turned out for the Fan Fest and Media Day. Players signed autographs, posed for photos, and had fun with the crown on the field set up like a carnival. The coach and 4 captains addressed the media and they all feel confident for a bounce-back season and it seems that new Head Coach Brian Newberry has his team all-in behind him. We’ll tack the entire media briefing and Q&A onto the end of this DNB. Navy kicks off the season on August 26 in Dublin Ireland against Notre Dame–undoubtedly the toughest opponent of the season!

The Health Department is teaming up with the schools again to ensure everyone is vaccinated. No, they are not requiring COVID vaccines…but they ARE offering them. But if you need the others, they are giving them out at schools in the coming week. We have a list with links on EyeOnAnnapolis.net (you need to register so they bring enough), but from 10 AM to 2 PM today at Freetown Elementary, next Tuesday at Southgate Elementary, and looking to the following Monday at Brock Bridge Elementary and then the following Tuesday at Van Bokkelen Elementary. You can also register at aacps.org/vaccines

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–it was four cute as-can-be kittens all named after Subarus–Outback, Forester, Impreza, and Legacy. We had a post at noon on Friday with some great photos, our SPCA chat, and all the info on how to adopt them individually or if you are brave–as a group!

And on Saturday, we spoke with my friend Jon Korin from Bike AAA please give that a listen, and next weekend it is either Capital SUP or Play it Again Sports!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

Ann Alsina is here with us this morning with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you will find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

