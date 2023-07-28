Daily News Brief | July 28, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

I lost a friend the other day and I am bummed out about it because he was not a good guy–he was one of the greats! An Annapolis Transit bus stuck a child in Eastport. The Anne Arundel County Police executed a drug raid at an Annapolis apartment. The State has accepted the Anne Arundel County School’s first part of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. We have some suggestions for things to do this weekend including freeing willy and discounts on your Maryland Seafood Festival tickets, and a bunch of pod news as well.

DAILY NEWSLETTER LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 28th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

More props for Morabito Family Dental in West Annapolis–got my root canal sealed with the crown and all is good–didn’t hurt a bit. But like a mechanic, they always seem to find something else. So, I wait until my insurance resets!

Link for Daily News Email: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Before we start, I want to mention the passing of a great friend and an even better person. Buzz Stillinger passed away on Wednesday and he was a champion among men. Rotarian with the Parole Rotary, cellist with the Londontown Symphony, cheerleader for underserved kids, and an amazing individual that I am fortunate enough to call a friend for close to 20 years. Rest in peace Buzz, and I regret we were not able to get that elusive dinner scheduled–save a seat for me! OK< let’s get into the news and events. Shall we?

We mentioned this yesterday, but now we know that a 9-year-old girl was struck by an Annapolis Transit bus at the intersection of Madison Street and Bay Ridge Avenue in front of the Eastport Shopping Center. The girl was in the crosswalk when the bus started to turn. She was flown to shock trauma with non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver has been administratively suspended and will undergo a drug test as police investigate.

Very early yesterday morning, the Anne Arundel County Police executed a drug raid on an Annapolis Apartment on West Washington Street. Police recovered two handguns, ammunition, 17 grams of cocaine, 34 suspected Xanax, 65 grams of Phencyclidine, and $110, 471 in cash. The suspect, a 29-year-old Annapolis resident was charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges and is being held without bond. Of note, the same man was charged with similar charges in 2019 and in 2020, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, but the judge suspended it all.

The State’s Accountability Board approved the Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ initial plan for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. This is the education plan to get Maryland schools back on top and is expected to cost $30 billion over a 10-year period. You can find the plan at aacps.org/blueprintplan but the biggies in this one are the expansion of pre-k top 3 and 4-year-olds from lower-income homes, salary boosts for teachers, college and career readiness programs to enable kids to choose their path by 10th grade.

The Annual Rotary Crab Feast is on August 4th, and tickets are on sale now. And this is important, they will not be selling tickets at the event. So, if you want in, head to AnnapolisRotary.org and grab them online. They are $85 for adults and $25 for kids and it is all-you-can-eat! And it is a zero-waste event too–so good on them!

This is a bit off but August 19th and 20th is the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. With a twist this year. For more than 30 years it has been at Sandy Point State Park. This year it is coming back to City Dock where it was born. Expect all the usual goodness but this year, our favorite local restaurants are in the game bringing their best dishes to enjoy. Tickets are $15 in advance but you can save 20% on all GA tickets with the code EYEMSF23 at ABCEventsInc.com

And other events this weekend. Tonight, SOFO or the South Forest Drive Business Association will Free Willy at their movies under the stars in the Hillsmere Shopping Center down at the Grumps end. It’s free, but bring a blanket or chairs and food and drink will be available from Grumps to purchase. Before the flick, they will have some live music as well.

Tomorrow night, Laura Osnes is in town at Maryland Hall to celebrate Classic Theatre of Maryland’s 10th Anniversary with A Little Bit of Broadway and All That Jazz–tickets at MarylandHall.org

Also Saturday, the Kelly Bell Band is playing Quiet Waters Park for a free concert from 6 pm to 830 pm and Kelly always brings a good time!

Today on Kittens & Crosstreks–we meet four 8-week-old kittens named Forrester, Outback, Impreza, and Legacy.. a nod to Annapolis Subaru. But they are so adorable and the SPCA has a lot of kittens right now! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt them! They are as cute as anything!

Don’t forget; we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 PM every night. If you want to sign up and hang with all the cool kids, there is a link in the show notes, and if you know someone who might appreciate it, let them know about it too.

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight Jon Korin and Bike AAA and hopefully you caught the bonus pods dropped this week with Matt Korbelak the looper, Matt Sabados the announcer, and Laura Osnes the singer! More to come!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And, of course, Kittens and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

