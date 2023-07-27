Daily News Brief | July 27, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A child was struck by a bus in Annapolis. The cooling centers are open in anticipation of the heat. The City of Annapolis is looking to revamp elections and want your opinion. Former Governor O’Malley has a new gig leading the Social Security Administration. The Boatyard Beach Bash is selling out–get your tickets now and the John Frase Project is playing Tides and Tunes tonight at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. We have a stupid poll of the day, some pod news for the weekend, and a little bit about a bonus pod we dropped yesterday morning!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, July 27th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Hold on, it’s about to get steamy for a few days! Here’s a quick update on our newest free offering, the Daily News Recap email. It is free, and every night you will get the top local news stories sent right to your inbox at 7 pm. Perfect if you just want a brief recap of the local news you. may have missed. I’ll drop a link right here in the show notes! OK, we have a little bit of news so we probably ought to get into it. So, shall we?

We will have more information on this first story a bit later, but last night at about 6:30 PM a child was struck by a bus at the corner of Madison Street and Bay Ridge Avenue. This is at the Eastport Shopping Center. The child was flown by helicopter to a shock-trauma center for treatment. We do not have any information yet on the child’s condition, circumstances of the crash, or if it was a school, City, or private bus. Look to EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later for more info!

As I mentioned, and I am sure George will expound upon, we are in for some hot weather and they are calling it a Heat Dome to make it sound scarier. But the County and City have opened the cooling centers in the City it is the Pip Moyer Rec Center, in the County it is the police stations The West Street Library and the Annapolis Senior Center will be open in the 9 to 5 window as well. Keep inside if you can. Stay hydrated. Watch after senior neighbors and pets! And for some reason, when the heat index hits 100, the City halts pump-out service due to hazardous conditions.

Speaking of the City of Annapolis. They have a task force looking at elections. They want to know what changes you might like to see and they have a survey–we have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. Some things they are looking at is allowing unaffiliated voters to vote in the primary. allowing 16-year-olds to vote. How you prefer to vote–in person, by mail, term limits for the alderpersons, and election day voter registration. But the big question will be do we want to continue to hold City elections on off years or run them along with the County and State or the federal cycle? Running with another cycle will save money for sure. But if we align with the Feds, the Mayor and Alderpersons terms would be shortened by a year. And if we align with the County and State they would be extended by a year. Anyone want to guess what the mayor-appointed and council-approved task force will recommend? Where is that wink wink emoji now!

Former Governor Martin O’Malley has been tapped by President Biden to head up the Social Security Administration. The President said that O’Malley’s experience with data and technology makes him an ideal pick. And of course, the social security system, along with the administration is a hot mess, so O’Malley will have a big job ahead of him.

Don’t forget that tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are dwindling. The date is September 9th is the date so go get those tickets now at amaritime.org. And remember, tonight at the museum it is Tides and Tunes–technically free, but drop a ten-spot to help out and enjoy the awesomeness that is the John Frase Project!

Here’s a stupid poll I can get behind. BetMaryland.com somehow rated the nerdiest states and we are like Avis–we’re number 2, so we need to try harder. On the nerd score, we scored a 107.5 on the nerd index and Alaska was the only state to beat us out with a score of 143. The least nerdiest? Hawaii with a nerd index of 7.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Jon Korin from Bike AAA, and we did drop a bonus pod yesterday with Matt Korbelak– a looper– fantastic story and you need to listen to it to learn what a looper is! And we have a bunch of bonus pods coming up as well so stay tuned!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

