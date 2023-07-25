Daily News Brief | July 25, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

More car break-ins in Annapolis. Mass shooting suspect has charges upgraded to first-degree murder and a grand jury added hate crimes to the list. August 1 is National Night Out and both Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Police Departments are participating. Cookie recall at Trader Joe’s. The BBJ lists the top 100 employers in the region and here are the Anne Arundel County ones. There’s a very special evening planned for Maryland Hall when the Classic Theatre of Maryland brings a bit of Broadway to tow–literally. It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 25th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Now, to be honest, yesterday was the type of summer day I can get behind. Warm, but not gross, cool enough in the morning to make my walk pleasant. But rumor has it that George is about to shatter that dream for me! Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Charles Smith, the man who was accused of shooting three people in Annapolis last month will now face first-degree murder charges and hate crime charges. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced yesterday that a Grand Jury returned the indictment on Friday. The upgrading of the murder charges to first-degree now means that Smith faced life without parole for each of the three charges. And the hate crime charges add on another 20 years per charge. Smith is set for an initial appearance in court on July 31st.

The car bandits are hard at work again in Annapolis. Between 9 PM on July 21st and 7 AM on July 22nd, four cars were broken into and property stolen. These thefts happened on Creek View Avenue, Boucher Avenue, Cornhill Street, and Primrose Road. Hopefully, the new summer prevention program installed by the police on the 15th will begin to curb this as they will be placing all officers on administrative duty back on the streets on foot patrol.

In better police news, Tuesday, August 1st is National Night Out in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. The Annapolis Police Department will be out from 5 PM to 8 PM at Annapolis Gardens, Bay Ridge Gardens, and at the West Street Library. The County Police will be out from 6 PM to 8 PM at the 10th Avenue Park in Brooklyn Park, Kinder Farm Park in Severna Park, Crofton High in Crofton, and Chesapeake Christian Fellowship in Davidsonville. Come on out and learn and support our cops!

If you are a cookie monster and shop at Trader Joe’s, listen up. If you recently bought Almond Windmill or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond cookies, they may have rocks in them. If you have them, toss them, or bring them back for a refund. And we can narrow it down a bit for you. the Almond Windmill cookies have an SKU 98744 and a sell-by date between 10/19/23 and 10/221/23. The Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond cookies have a SKU 82752 with sell-by dates of 10/17/23 to 10/21/23.

The Baltimore Business Journal recently published a listing of the largest employers in the region and I thought it was interesting. Number 1 by a long shot was Johns Hopkins Health with 23,393. Looking at Anne Arundel County companies, #4 is Northrop Grumman with 12,000, #11 is Luminis at 4,225, and #18 is Live! Casino Hotel with 2,597, #22 is Allegis Group with 2,200, AACC is #41 with 850, and the last County company on the list of 100 is Ciena with 231.

There’s a very special night at Maryland Hall coming up. They have teamed up with the Classic Theatre of Maryland to bring Broadway to Annapolis for one night on July 29th. Laura Osnes is taking a night off from Broadway to join the Unified Jazz Band and the Cabaret singers to celebrate the best of Broadway and all that jazz. This should be a pretty amazing evening and look for a bonus pod today with Laura and hear all about it. But get your tickets at MarylandHall.org

