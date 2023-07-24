Daily News Brief | July 24, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

Two very bold crimes in Annapolis during full sunlight and rush hour. Another pedestrian fatality along Ritchie Highway. The Health Department is warning us about West Nile now they have found some mosquitoes with the virus. The Health Department and schools are teaming up again for vaccine clinics in the coming weeks. The Annapolis Blues ended their season on Friday afternoon with a loss in the Eastern Regional Semi-Final. And pod news, including Canines & Crosstreks and the local business spotlight with the Stretch Your Spirit!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, July 24th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Went to Rams Head Live to see Updating on Saturday–what an incredibly funny concept–a couple comes out on stage blindfolded and probes each other with questions to see if they want to date. Raw, real, and a lot of fun. Got interesting when the guy was asked about his past relationship and his exes BFF was in the audience! If they come back–go see them. Definitely a 21+ show!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news this morning, so shall we?

For these first two stories, pay attention to the time of day. On Thursday at 5:10 PM, there was an assault at the Light House Liquors on West Street. An employee asked a customer to leave the store and the customer pulled a knife and lunged at the clerk. No one was injured. The following day, police spotted the suspect and arrested him without incident. OK, 5:10 PM.

The same day, at 5:00 PM a man is exiting the Wells Fargo branch on Bay Ridge Road near the Giant and is approached by two suspects, one wearing a mask. They displayed a handgun and demanded cash and the victim’s wallet. He complied and the suspects got into a white, 4-door car and fled. Police were unable to locate them. OK, 5:00 PM. Both of these are violent crimes not committed under the cloak of darkness. This is the middle of a rush hour in bright daylight. I hope the Chief’s new plan for summer kicks in.

Shortly after 9:00 PM on Thursday night, a man was stuck and killed by a car as he walked along Southbound Ritchie Highway in Arnold, near the Cafe Mezzanote. Jeffrey Simmons, 45, of Severna Park was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the striking vehicle did remain at the scene. Police noted that Simons was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. There have been an inordinate number of pedestrians and bicyclists killed on roads this year. If you are out on the roads, please follow the rules and be as visible as possible. Remember, bikes ride with traffic. People walk against it.

The West Nile Virus is here. But no need to panic. The Health Department tested some mosquitoes and they were positive, but no human cases yet. They sprayed two affected areas last night up near Crofton. The disease is rarely fatal, but the department says that the warm weather, high humidity, and the rain all contribute to the transmission. Avoid mosquitoes is the advice. They are pout primarily from dusk to dawn and they like standing water, so if you have a swale that is full or maybe a flower pot. Might want to do something about them. It’s a hassle and not too comfortable, but the Health Department suggests wearing long-sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are active.

Speaking of that health department. They are teaming up with the schools again to make sure everyone is vaxxed. No, they are not requiring COVID vaccines…but they ARE offering them. But if you need the others, they are giving them out at schools in the coming week. We have a list with links on EyeOnAnnapolis.net (you need to register so they bring enough) but from 10 AM to 2 PM today at Annapolis Middle, tomorrow at Lothian Elementary, Next Monday at Freetown Elementary, next Tuesday at Southgate Elementary, and looking to the following Monday at Brock Bridge Elementary and then the following Tuesday at Van Bokkelen Elementary. You can also register at aacps.org/vaccines

We’re running long today, so congrats to your Annapolis Blues for a fantastic season. They led the league from day one and unfortunately fell to West Chester on Friday in the Eastern Regional Semi-Finals. The score was 4-0! But nothing to feel bad about–they broke attendance records and are a great welcomed addition to the Anne Arundel County sports scene. Bring on next season!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–Louie was the guest with the most swagger–he’s an 8-month-old Frenchie who is SO unusually marked. We had a post at noon on Friday with some great photos, our SPCA chat, and all the info on how to adopt him!

And on Saturday, we spoke with my friend Julie Blamphin from Stretch Your Spirit, and next week, in keeping with the friend motif–we’ll chat with Jon Korin from Bike AAA!

