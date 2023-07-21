Daily News Brief | July 21, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A stabbing in the Odenton Subway. A bicyclist is killed by a hit-and-run-driver. The Market House is starting to pay the back rent. The Feds are taking action against the former CEO of Annapolis-based Aerovanti who also owned a medical company for COVID fraud. We have a ton of things this weekend for adults and kids alike from concerts to dining under the stars! The Maryland Seafood Fest is returning to City Dock, and tickets are on sale now as are tickets for Maryland Hall’s Arts Alive 25! And finally, we have some podcast news for you as well!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 21st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

I am getting excited for Arts Alive 25. That is the huge Maryland Hall fundraiser on September 9th. Just did a podcast on it and it will be off-the-charts fun. Tickets are on sale now! Podcast…probably early next week. Anyhow we need to get into the news and events, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Two men are hospitalized after a fight at a Subway sandwich shop in Odenton. Just before 1:00 PM yesterday, Anne Arundel County Police were called to the Subway on Piney Orchard Parkway for a stabbing. A woman, her boyfriend, and her child were having lunch when they were confronted by the woman’s ex, who is also the father of the young child. They began to argue about the child, and when the ex started to take the child’s hand and lead him away, the boyfriend stepped in. The argument turned physical when the ex pulled a knife and stabbed the boyfriend in the chest. EMS classified it as a deep stab wound to the chest, and he was flown to shock trauma in serious condition. The ex suffered a minor injury and was taken to a local hospital–both are expected to survive. Police are sorting it all out and have yet to arrest anyone or file any charges however, if anyone was there and saw anything–410-222-4700.

On July 8th, a passing motorist spotted a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle on Annapolis Road near Town Center Drive in Odenton. Police do not know how long she was on the road before being spotted and the vehicle that hit her fled and did not offer assistance. On July 19th, Adriana Saavedra was pronounced dead. Police are still investigating the crash and if anyone may have seen this, it happened before 5 AM on Saturday, July 8th, please call police at 410-222-4700

Well, after a bit of an expose in The Capital, the Market House is starting to comply with the terms of their lease. Rebecca Ritzel reports that after an audit, the City believes they owe about $25,000 in back rent and they have begun to pay that back. They are also reconstructing financial reports from 2017 to the present to the City, which was required but never provided. That has seemed to appease the City; however, an Eastport resident has filed a formal request to investigate fraud, waste, and abuse. And apparently, that has been turned over to the City Manager to investigate.

The hits keep coming for Aerovanti. They have four pending lawsuits alleging fraud and various contract suits. Now the former CEO is under federal investigation. The Feds are accusing Patrick Britton-Harr (who we did a podcast with a few years back when Aerovanti was launching) of COVID fraud. He apparently had another company called ProVista Health that received more than $7 million in Medicare reimbursements for respiratory tests in nursing homes that were unnecessary or not performed. Despite not having a functioning lab, they continued to submit claims through 2021. The FBI says that in late 2020, Britton-Harr took some of the proceeds to fund the purchase or lease of aircraft for Aerovanti.

Yes, the day has finally come, and the long-suffering Commanders fans are officially done with Dan Snyder. The NFL owners group approved the 6 billion dollar sale and sent Snyder packing. But not before fining him $60 million. The NLF says Snyder had figured out a way to siphon off some TV money for himself that should have been split with other owners and also to account for the sexual misconduct in the organization. Overall, I think the fans and the NFL are all pretty happy with this!

The Annual Rotary Crab Feast is on August 4th and tickets are on sale now. And this is important; they will not sell tickets at the event. So if you want in, head to AnnapolisRotary.org and grab them online. They are $85 for adults and $25 for kids; it is all you can eat!

This is a bit off, but August 19th and 20th is the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. With a twist this year. For more than 30 years, it has been at Sandy Point State Park. This year it is returning to City Dock, where it was born. Expect all the usual goodness, but our favorite local restaurants are in the game this year, bringing their best dishes to enjoy. Tickets are $15 in advance, but you can save 20% on all GA tickets with the code EYEMSF23 at ABCEventsInc.com

And other events this weekend. Tonight is opening a new exhibit at the Mitchell Art Museum at St John’s College. Jose Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Mexican Printmaker. The event is free, and it opens at 5 pm. Also tonight, Watermark is rocking the water with a rock-and-roll cruise on the Harbor Queen. Honest Lee Soul is on board, and the boat leaves City Dock at 7 pm. I told you about Tab Benoit yesterday, and he is now sold out. Tomorrow, there will be storytime in the Paca House and Gardens. This is for the 3-7 crowd and includes the reading, a craft, some songs, and time to explore the gardens. Dinner under the stars tomorrow night on West Street. And over at Quiet Waters Park tomorrow night at 6:30–the USNA’s Blues and Gold Band will entertain for a free concert. And finally, the Summer Concert Series at City Dock continues on Sunday evening with the Jill Fulton Band beginning at 6 pm. Whew–a lot going on and a little something for everyone!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Louie (it’s another Louie–not the same one from a few weeks ago). He’s an 8-month-old absolutely handsome and unique French Bulldog with the coolest coloring I have ever seen. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how to adopt Louie, but act fast; he’s a ham and will find a home quickly!

Don’t forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night. If you want to sign up and hang with all the cool kids, there is a link in the show notes, and if you know someone who might appreciate it, let them know about it too.

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Julie at Stretch Your Spirit, and another bonus pod this weekend and next weekend, Bike AAA!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks, so hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

