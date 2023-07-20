Daily News Brief | July 20, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Good morning, it is Thursday, July 20th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I’ve about had it with Giant and their new security. I had 12 items in my bag, I self-scanned as I went. Went to self-checkout and needed to scan 7 of the 12 items in my bag to prove I scanned them all. What’s the point? I have an email into Giant and going to try and get a podcast with the president and see. And a quick update on our newest free offering, the Daily News Recap email. It is free and every night you will get the top local news stories sent right to your inbox at 7 pm. We just went over 9,000 subscribers, so if you want in, I’ll drop a link right here in the show notes! OK, we have a little bit of news, so we probably ought to get into it. So, shall we?

To start, we have a few updates from the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Police Departments. First up, Annapolis. Back on June 15th, they responded to a shots fired call. They found Nelson Poston shot, but alive, and they arrested a woman and charged her with attempted murder at the time which was upgraded to murder when Poston died a few days later. Now the police say that the medical examiner report indicates that she could not have been the shooter and that it appears that the shooter was one of the people that was in the car that Poston was riding in. The suspect’s charges have now been reduced to assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a handgun. They don’t have a suspect and are asking for help. The number is 410-260-3439

Up in the County, on May 19th, Christopher Wright was beaten at his Brooklyn Park home. The assault resulted from an earlier altercation his stepchild had at school. The group of adult males came looking for his stepson, and when he would not allow them in or the child to come out, they assaulted him. He died the following day. The medical examiner ruled it a homicide and just yesterday they arrested a 26-year-old Brooklyn man in connection with the death. He has been charged with manslaughter, second-degree assault, affray, and disorderly conduct. There is no mention if they are looking for the others involved or if any future arrests are expected.

Business is booming. Over at the Annapolis Town Center, Region Ale is building out their place where the Taste of New Orleans was to go–over by Cava. No word on an opening date, but this is a craft beer and what they call “traditional American sandwiches.” It sounds a bit like one of my faves in town–Full-On.

As I was driving yesterday, I saw that Bay Village of Annapolis, that senior care place at Bay Ridge and Edgewood Road has started to clear the land for its expansion. The last I heard it was looking to be a multi-story assisted living facility, so not full care. I will check in with them and see if I can get an update. Now if we can see where Lidl next door is with the County–last I talked to them a few months back, it was still planned!

It’s not terribly often that a master bluesman comes to town. If you like BB King, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Buddy Guy, or Kenny Wayne Shepherd — here’s a show you don’t want to miss. This Friday and Saturday at Rams Head On Stage is Tab Benoit will be headlining. Not often you get to see a Grammy-nominated guitarist and a Louisiana Music Hall of Famer up close and this personal. Tickets are VERY limited, so go get them while you still can! RamsHeadOnStage.com

Remember that tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are dwindling. The date is September 9th is the date so go get those tickets now at amaritime.org. And remember tonight at the museum, it is Tides and Tunes–technically free, but drop a ten-spot to help out and enjoy the awesomeness of Kevin Walker and the jazz Chronicles.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Julie Lamphin from Stretch Your Spirit. Next weekend, it is Jon Korin from Bike AAA, and we did drop a bonus pod yesterday with Adam Pohl, and we checked in mid-season with the Baysox–put August 4th on the calendar for Annapolis-Navy night!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And, of course, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace, is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so hang tight!

