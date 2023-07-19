Daily News Brief | July 19, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

An Owings man walking along the road was killed in hit-and-run in Lothian. The Annapolis Rotary’s Crab Feats is Bay Responsible. Pickleball is taking over the world and there is a new facility at the mall–Ball at the Mall. Raising Cane’s has been raising stores in the area, but Anne Arundel needs to wait until September. And of course, some pod news too!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I recorded a podcast that will be a hit for any parent whose kid is into sports. Play It Again Sports is back, this time in Crofton, and Antwan and his team have the place stocked! Stay tuned for that, but if you need sporting gear…right on Central Avenue by Rita’s. Anyhow, we have some news to catch up on, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left a 74-year-old man dead. Aubrey Wallace was walking along northbound Route 4 in Lothian when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. When first responders arrived they tried to help him, but he died at the scene. The vehicle was found by PG County Police a short time later unoccupied, but they subsequently located the driver. Anne Arundel County Police are investigating, No charges have been filed against the driver just yet, but she is a 22-year woman from Landover. Police are asking if anyone saw anything around 11 pm on Monday in the area of Route 4 and Lower Pindell Road, to please contact them at 410-222-4700.

Last week we told you that the Annapolis Rotary’s Crab Feast is scheduled for August 4th and tickets were on sale and that they were only being sold online–none at the gate or the day of the event. Well, we learned yesterday that they are Bay Responsible (which is not a great slogan but anyhow….) This year in conjunction with our friends at Annapolis Green, it will be a zero-waste event. They are going to use plant-based plates, mallets, and utensils, and coupled with the crab shells and corn cobs, it will turn into a great compost…that I expect you might be able to buy at Christmas time from Annapolis Green. They went green last year too and all the crab-pickin’ peeps generated 15 tons of compostable waste. That’s the weight of 2 fully-grown African elephants! Tickets are selling quickly and you can get them at annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast

I am convinced pickleball is the new CrossFit. It is taking the world by storm. And if you play, there is a new option for you–Ball at the Mall. Jeremiah Batucan and Stephy Samaras from Peake Social (we did a pod with Jeremiah a while ago on Peake) are the brains behind the eight, outdoor, regulation-sized, courts near the old side entrance to what used to be Nordstrom. It is open now, and they are planning a grand opening on August 10th along with their first tournament–the Blue Crab Classic sponsored by the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce. Check it out at ballatthemall.com. Pretty awesome!

I was somewhere recently and saw Raising Cane’s and thought about going in, but I didn’t. But we told you they were expanding in Maryland and have already opened a store in Towson in January, Waldorf in May, and just yesterday in Westminster. But we need to wait until September for the Gambrills which will be located at 1070 NB Route 3. Columbia, Forrestville, and Owings Mills are all planned for this year as well. In all, they plan to open 15 in the region over the next few years! I am guessing it is pretty good chicken!

EYEMSF23 That is the secret code that is going to save you 20% on every single General Admission ticket you purchase to the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. This year, it is a little early–August 19th and 20th. And it is not at Sandy Point, but right here at City Dock in Annapolis and will feature your favorite seafood dishes from local restaurants. I saw Fed House, McGarvey’s Market House, O’Brien’s, and Choptank on the list of participating places. It will be an awesome event this year! Tickets and info at abceventsinc.com and again EYE, like us, MSF like Maryland Seafood Festival, and 23 like 2023!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight Stretch Your Spirit Yoga with my flexible friend Julie Blamphin! And next week, another friend–Jon Korin and Bike AAA.

