Daily News Brief | July 18, 2023

To pedestrians dead in recent Annapolis crashes. Hanover man and karate teacher was arrested for sexually abusing a child. APD arrested a man who they say was involved in a July 8th shootout in Eastport. The pendulum is swinging the other way–Maryland had a 5-Billion-dollar surplus in January, and now it is looking like we are looking at a 1-Billion-dollar deficit in the coming years. There’s a very special evening planned for Maryland Hall when the Classic Theatre of Maryland brings a bit of Broadway to tow–literally. It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and a big thanks. to our new subscribers to the Daily New Recap Newsletter!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Before we start, a brief, but important correction. Yesterday, I said that the Annapolis Blues would be playing the regional semi-final here on the 21st. I goofed and misread the NPSL website…they will be playing in Jersey at Montclair State University. And fun fact, yours truly was born at Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, New Jersey. Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

A 71-year-old Hanover man was arrested and charged with a bevy of sexual child abuse charges. Anne Arundel County Police say he had created a Dojo from a shed at his home and was a private karate instructor. They say he sexually abused the child for a period of several months. He is facing 28 counts ranging from 2nd-degree rape to performing a perverted practice. Police do NOT believe there are any additional victims.

This is kind of strange, but the Annapolis Police Department just let us know of two pedestrian fatalities that both happened a while ago. Back in April, a man was struck crossing Bay Ridge Road near the McDonalds. This snarled traffic on the peninsula for most of the morning. We now learn that the 37-year-old man from Ellicott City died from his injuries on July 7th.

The other incident was kept a secret for some reason. On July 3rd, a 37-year-old woman and a 17-year-old woman were struck by a car on Ridgley Avenue near Graul’s supermarket. They were crossing the street and a car turning left out of a parking lot struck them both. They were driven to the hospital (which is an unusual word choice as patients are usually transported) for what police say were minor injuries. On July 6, 2023, the 37-year-old woman died from the injuries sustained in the accident.

And an APD update. On July 8th, we reported the barrage of gunshots in Eastport–there were more than 50 of them. Well, APD has made an arrest. Omaryan White turned himself in and is facing attempted murder charges. You may recall that White was the individual convicted of attempting to extort money from Ward 6 Alderman DaJuan Gay. We have learned that Gay and White are half-brothers.

In January, Maryland had $5.5 billion, with a B, sitting around as a surplus. Here we are in July and that has been whittled away and analysts are predicting budget deficits of $418 million to start the next budget, and $572 million in the following one. And they say for fiscal 2028, the budget outlook “deteriorates substantially.” Much of this is a result of the bills passed by the General Assembly last session and signed into law by Governor Moore. And of course, the Republicans are calling for reigning in spending and warning that the only solution will be hefty tax increases. We have about 6 months until the next session–let’s see what the General Assembly and the Governor can do!

There’s a very special night at Maryland Hall coming up. They have teamed up with the Classic Theatre of Maryland to bring Broadway to Annapolis for one night on July 29th. Laura Osnes is taking a night off from Broadway to join the Unified Jazz Band, and the Cabaret singers to celebrate the best of Broadway and all that jazz. This should be a pretty amazing evening. Tickets at MarylandHall.org

As we begin to wrap it up, it is ticket Tuesday brought to you by Rams Head On Stage. Be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows! But if you are feeling lucky, and you feel like you need to do the La Bamba…I have a pair of tickets to see Los Lobos 50th Anniversary Tour on the 27th at Maryland Hall! And I need to go on record that I refuse to believe it is their 50th anniversary–I am NOT that old. And also, not a La Bamba fanatic…my fave is Will the Wolf Survive! Anyhow–wanna go, get in touch with me somehow and because it is a special show—to be considered, you MUST include a sound clip of you singing a little bit of La Bamba. This ought to be fun! And as always, thanks to Rams Head for being an amazing partner!

