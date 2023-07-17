Daily News Brief | July 17, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A teenager was raped in Annapolis two weeks ago. Annapolis Go is now gone. An area nursing home has been shut down and 115 residents are displaced. Sailor Oyster Barr is rebuilding–finally! The Annapolis Blues are Conference Champions-onto the Regionals. The Annapolis Songwriters Festival will be incredible this year and tickets are on sale now. As are tickets to the Maryland Renaissance Festival opening up on August 26th. Local By Design at the Gallery is celebrating their expansion in a big way at the end of the month.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Monday, July 17th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

That is two soggy Sundays in a row. Well hopefully, we get a break from the heat. I used the rain day to install a new modem and router–..just a little peek into the excitement that is my life. Anyhow, we have a bunch of news this morning, so shall we?

Late on Friday, the Annapolis Police released information about the rape of a teenager along Compromise Street in the historic district of Annapolis. The incident happened two weeks ago in the evening hours when a 15-year-old female told police an unknown male approached her in the 100 block of Compromise Street–this is by the Yacht Club and the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. The suspect grabbed her from behind and forcefully walked her across the street to Newman Street, where he sexually assaulted her and left the area. Police said there was no description of the suspect.

Annapolis Go, is gone! The cool little ride share that was in place for the reconstruction of the Hillman Garage is no more. If you are looking to get around, the purple shuttle, Bird Scooters and Bikes, and the golf cart trolley are all still going strong. As for Annapolis Go, the City is looking to see if they can replicate it with their own forces later this year, so stay tuned.

Do you know what happens when a nursing home fails to meet basic Medicare standards? They close and essentially evict their patients. And that is what happened to Autumn Lake’s South Haven facility near Heritage Harbor in Annapolis. They lost their Medicare eligibility on July 7th and forced 115 residents to find another Medicare-compliant facility. Autumn Lake said the facility was “independently owned” and had no bearing on their other facilities. The company has 55 facilities across the country with 38 in Maryland and 5 here in Anne Arundel County–2 in Glen Burnie, 1 in Crofton, 1 in Gambrills, and 1 in Annapolis off of Hilltop Lane.

In MUCH better news. After being closed for more than a year due to a fire, Sailor Oyster Bar has started to rebuild. They broke the news on Instagram on Friday. There is no time frame for the completion, but it is so good to see them moving forward once again!

Congrats to your Annapolis Blues! On Saturday night, the local professional soccer team defeated the Alexandria Reds 4-2 to win the Mid-Atlantic Conference Championship. Nearly 8500 fans were on hand to witness what many said was the best professional sports game they had ever seen. Up next for the Blues is the Regional Semi-Final, to be played here on July 21st against West Chester. If successful, the Eastern Regional Final is on the 22nd, and then the National semi-final and final are on July 29th and August 5th, respectively. Go Blues!

Tickets went on sale Friday for the 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival, and it looks to be off the charts. The big-name headliners include Marty Stuart, James McMurtry, and Blondie. And while exciting, the real treat is to see a lot of the up-and-coming acts, including many local ones, and to hear from songwriters who have written some of the best songs ever! Rams Head has not announced the Saturday headliner at City Dock just yet, but if I was a gambling man, I am thinking Josh Ritter–and that is pure speculation and not based on anything! There will be plenty of free events over the four days and several ticketed ones. Tickets and passes (including VIP) are on sale now at AnnapolisSongwritersFestival.com

And also on Friday, the Maryland Renaissance Festival also put their tickets on sale. The annual months-long celebration of the medieval time and King Henry VIII is opening on Saturday, August 26th, and will be open on weekends (plus Labor Day) through October 22nd. There will not be any ticket sales at the gate; it is all online. And if past years are any indication, there will be plenty of sold-out dates, so I suggest getting them now …and you can usually sell them easily enough later. Rennfest.com is where you want to go; that is Renn Fest with two Ns dot com. HUZZAH! Whatever the hell that means!

My favorite store for local gifts, Local By Design, just expanded their space at the Gallery location on Margaret Avenue. Now they have 6,000 more square feet on Virginia Avenue and are celebrating at the end of the month from July 28th through the 30th. And to celebrate the expansion, Paul Cullen, former bad-ass bassist from Bad Company who is now a chef and sommelier, will be on hand with some wine and his guitar for a very cool performance. All free!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–Pryia is an older Maltese-Bichon mix, and she was our guest. We had a post at noon on Friday with some great photos, our SPCA chat, and all the info on how to adopt her!

And on Saturday, we spoke with Nicole Kelsch from Ballet Theatre of Maryland and learned a whole lot that I had no idea about! Do give it a listen. And next week, my friend Julie Blamphin and Stretch Your Spirit Yoga!!

Ann Alsina is here with us this morning with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather here with the only locally forecast weather report you're going to find!

