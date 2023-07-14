Daily News Brief | July 14, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Two strange police incidents and the County is helping to get the bad guys off the City streets. The first heat-related death in the region has been reported in Cecil County. The Annapolis City Attorney has tendered his resignation, according to The Capital. Rotary Crab Feat tickets are on sale now, and they are ONLY online. Jess Fest, BIG Book Sale, Parks & Rec Day at Truxtun, concerts, and dining under the stars! The Maryland Seafood Fest is coming back to City Dock, and tickets are on sale now! And finally, we have some podcast news for you as well!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet puppies from Puerto Rico!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 14th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

OK, who’s ready for the fall? We’ve had enough of this 97-degree BS. And how is it that July is half over already? And be sure to sign up for the daily news recap email–we’re going like gangbusters, and I’ll drop a subscribe link in the show notes–just scroll down! But now we need to get into the news and events, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

OK, lots of police news. And some bizarre ones at that. Up in Glen Burnie, a man went to get something from his car at 4 am yesterday morning. He was approached by 4 armed and masked black men and a robbery was attempted. He got into his car for safety. Meanwhile, his wife heard a commotion and came to the door, and the four suspects forced their way into the home asking for money. They left with boxes. On the way out, one of the suspects shot the man who was still in his car. He was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

On Wednesday evening, a man had arranged a date with a woman on a dating app. They met and the man got into the woman’s car and the couple drove to a spot on Admiral Drive in Annapolis to talk. At this point, two other women emerged from the trunk of the woman’s car and robbed the man while holding a pair of scissors to his head. Police are looking for three white females between the ages of 20 and 25. One is heavily built with multiple arm tattoos. I suspect this may be an easy case to solve.

And finally, the COUNTY police made a pair of arrests in Annapolis CITY on Wednesday night. They made a traffic stop in the Murray Hill neighborhood near Archwood and Academy. The passenger fled the scene and was caught. With probable cause, they searched the people and the vehicle and found a lot of drugs and a loaded 9 mm handgun that belonged to the passenger. They arrested a 20-year-old female (the driver) who was released on her own recognizance) and a 26-year-old male who was held without bond. Both were from Annapolis.

A 52-year-old Cecil County man is the summer’s first heat-related fatality. Last year, there were 5 heat-related deaths. And as the weather heats up, an excellent reminder to take it easy, back off on the exertion, stay hydrated, stay inside if possible and utilize cooling centers if you need to.

Rebecca Ritzel from the Capital is reporting that City Attorney Michael Lyles has tendered his resignation as he was nominated to be on an Attorney Grievance Commission. Ritzel pointed out that Lyles had a pretty poor record in Annapolis costing the City millions of dollars in failed lawsuits and questionable legal moves. I wanted to know how many former Baltimore Police Officers worked for the City and after a public information request, he denied that information and basically said, “sue us if you want that info.” There are always more ways to skin a cat, so I asked Baltimore City and they gave me my answer in two weeks without a problem. And the number was a lot fewer than I had assumed–about 25%. All I am going to say here is… well, my mom always said that if I did not have anything good to say about someone to not say it. So I will just leave this story right here!

The Annual Rotary Crab Feast is on August 4th, and tickets are on sale now. And this is important, they will not be selling tickets at the event. So if you want in, head to AnnapolisRotary.org and grab them online. They are $85 for adults and $25 for kids, and it is all-you-can-eat!

This is a bit off, but August 19th and 20th is the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. With a twist this year. For more than 30 years, it has been at Sandy Point State Park. This year it is coming back to City Dock, where it was born. Expect all the usual goodness but this year, our favorite local restaurants are in the game, bringing their best dishes to enjoy. Tickets are $15 in advance, but you can save 20% on all GA tickets with the code EYEMSF23 at ABCEventsInc.com

And other events this weekend. Tomorrow is the Jess Fest honoring the legacy of a wonderful woman who lost a brave battle with breast cancer–tickets on EventBrite and search for Jess Fest 2023–it’s on Rutland Road in Davidsonville from 2 pm to 6 pm and on a big old farm. The Parole Rotary is hosting a BIG book sale. That is BIG–Books for International Goodwill on Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm and Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm at their warehouse at 451 Defense Highway. Books from a buck and always a treasure trove. It’s Recreation and Parks Month, and Annapolis is pulling out the stops on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at Truxtun Park–games, sports, gardening, games, birding, and more. It is free. PLUS, the swimming pool is free on Saturday so go cool off. Summer Concert Series at City Dock on Sunday evening. And Dinner under the Stars on Saturday.

Whew. And that’s about it for events; now we have to start to wrap it all up for you. Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Pryia (that’s Prius without the s)–an older Maltese-bichon mix who would be a perfect match for any home! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt Pryia.

And as I mentioned, we have a brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night. If you want to sign up, there is a link in the show notes; if you know someone who might appreciate it, let them know too.

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Nicole and Ballet Theatre of Maryland, and next week–Julie at Stretch Your Spirit Yoga!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

