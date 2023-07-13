Daily News Brief | July 13, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

More gunfire in Annapolis. Blondie and Leann Rimes are coming to town for the Annapolis Songwriters Festival in September. All types of flags are allowed in schools–the initiative to ban them failed. We have an idea of what the redistricting for the northern part of the county will look like. CNBC has put Maryland in the middle of the pack when it comes to ranking the State for business. And BWI is up for a major (IMHO) award and needs your votes! The Boatyard Beach Bash tickets are flying off the shelves–get them now if you want to go on September 9th. The Tides and Tunes Concert is tonight. Our free daily email news newsletter is still on fire and if you are not on the list, you are missing out! And we have some podcast news about the local business spotlight and some bonus pods coming up!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, July 13th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Just a quick update on our newest free offering, the Daily News Recap email. It is free, and every night, you will get the top local news stories sent right to your inbox at 7 pm. We are fast approaching 9,000 subscribers, so if you want in, I’ll drop a link right here in the show notes! OK, we have a little bit of news so we probably ought to get into it. So, shall we?

I am beginning to think that we can’t start a day in Annapolis without talking about a shooting. Yesterday, just after midnight, police responded to the intersection of Forest Drive and Tyler Avenue for a report of shots fired. The police release said they found that the gas station was hit as well as two occupied apartments in the Robinwood community. They did not find any suspects or injured people. But reading the release one might think it was a few shots. It wasn’t. People that heard them and were passing by the area say it was a high-powered automatic weapon. Here is what it sounded like.

CLIP

What do you think?

In the great news department, Rams Head Presents announced a partial lineup for the 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival slated for September 14th through 17th. Four days of music all over the City. Headliners that we know so far? James McMurtry, Marty Stuart, Patty Griffin, Leann Rimes, and get this Blondie! This will be an amazing event and we will be all over it so stay tuned! Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon at annapolissongwritersfestival.com

A little bit of school news. As expected the ban on flags in the classroom failed by a vote of 4-3-1. Corinne Frank introduced the legislation which would ban any flags other than the US, Maryland, Anne Arundel, or Annapolis flags in school unless there was a bonafide educational lesson. She was joined in voting for the ban by Melissa Ellis and Michelle Corkadel. Opposing were Joanna Tobin, Robert Silkworth, Dana Schallheim, and newly sworn-in student member Eric Lin. Gloria Dent abstained, but no matter which way her vote would have gone, the measure would have failed.

Also yesterday, Dr Bedell released his redistricting recommendations. If adopted it will redraw boundaries for 48 schools in the northern end of the county, create boundaries at two new schools, and make sure all schools would be under 100% capacity. This plan is available at aacps.org/redistricting and you should take a look if you have a kid or not. And you can submit a comment there as well. Remember, this is the first part–the rest of the county will also go through this process as well. Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton, Severna Park, South River, and Southern are slated to begin redistricting in February 2025.

At one point, Maryland was ranked 12th in the best states for business by CNBC. But that was just for a hot minute in 2021 because we historically have been solidly in the middle of the pack. Well, this year is no different. We are now ranked 22nd for 2023 which is up 5 points from the 27th-place ranking we had last year. Looking for the best states? Head south, Virginia is #2 and North Carolina is #1

And as we wrap it up, and as we are discussing #1 and #2, let’s talk about the new restrooms at BWI. Groan all you want at that Dad joke, but BWI is in the running for the best bathroom in the nation. For the next month, you can go to bestrestroom.com and cast your vote in the contest sponsored by Cintas. And in case you are wondering, Tampa International won last year. So go vote!

Don’t forget that tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are dwindling. The date is September 9th is the date so go get those tickets now at amaritime.org. And remember, tonight at the museum, it is Tides and Tunes–technically free, but drop a ten-spot to help out and enjoy the awesomeness that is the One Night Only Band.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Ballet Theater of Maryland! And depending on my motivation level, I do have some bonus pods for you from a looper and from the Baysox!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

