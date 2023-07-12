Daily News Brief | July 12, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Temporary exit closures on Route 50 near the bridge. The County has a newly branded department and a new leader for that department. Fashion for a Cause was a resounding success. The Northern Lights in Maryland was bum information. We have a discount code for the 55th annual Maryland Seafood Festival! Some pod news and a link to sign up for our new daily top news newsletter!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 12th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, so that root canal was not as bad as I thought. Only dribbled drinks down my shirt until 3 pm. All in all pretty happy with the new dental practice in West Annapolis–Morabito Family Dental–they have the Eye On Annapolis stamp of approval if that is worth anything! Anyhow, we have some news to catch up on so let’s get into it, shall we?

As we all know, the SHA is trying to make summer travel a bit more palatable for local residents on the Broadneck Peninsula. To that end, they are temporarily closing two interchanges along Route 50. Beginning tomorrow, the entrance ramp from Whitehall Road (Exit 30) and Oceanic Drive (Exit 32) onto EASTBOUND Route 50 will close from 10 am to 6 pm Thursdays through Sundays. This will hopefully discourage people from using the access roads as a shortcut, but if you are local, just be aware!

County Executive Pittman shuffled the deck chairs a bit yesterday. Last April, Pete Hill, who was the County’s DEI Director for a hot minute called it quits, and Asha Smith, who worked with Hill as the Equal Opportunity and Human Relations Officer was named the acting Director. Well, now she has the permanent gig but the name of the former Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Department is now going to be called the Office of Equity and Human Rights. Pittman also announced that the County will be seeking an Assistant Director for the new department as well as positions in the Department of Aging and Disabilities to support veterans. And another position to support the Latino/Hispanic residents.

Hospice of the Chesapeake recently held its annual Fashion for a Cause at Porsche of Annapolis, and much like last year, this year shattered a record raising nearly $200,000 to support their programs. Really a fun night supported by many local restaurants and retailers, local residents put on their best Elle McPherson and strut their stuff on the catwalk for a great cause! So congrats to the Hospice and thanks to all of the sponsors and attendees that made it all happen!

Unless you are up for a road trip, you will not see any Northern Lights in Anne Arundel County. Area meteorologists are now saying that the AP sent out bogus information and that they will only be marginally visible in parts of Washington state, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. But, if anyone is up for a road trip. we can be in the Upper Peninsula by 8:30 pm tonight and the time zones are working in our favor!

Absent the road trip, you can hang out and partake of Amazon’s Prime Day which is the historical start of a very bad week for UPS, FedEx, and Amazon delivery people. It ends tonight, but seriously, I understand a good deal and I understand they have nearly everything under the sun, but eschew Amazon if you can, and shop locally–better stuff and better service.

EYEMSF23 That is the secret code that is going to save you 20% on every single General Admission ticket you purchase to the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. This year it is a little early–August 19th and 20th. And it is not at Sandy Point, but right here at City Dock in Annapolis and will feature your favorite seafood dishes from local restaurants. I saw Fed House, McGarvey’s Market House, O’Brien’s, and Choptank on the list of participating places. Will be an awesome event this year! Tickets and info at abceventsinc.com and again EYE, like us, MSF like Maryland Seafood Festival, and 23 like 2023!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight is Nicole from the Ballet Theatre of Maryland and I learned a lot from her. And next week, Stretch Your Spirit Yoga with my flexible friend Julie Blamphin!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And we also have Bridgett or BeeprBuzz, with Annapolis After Dark–she was monkeying around last night and was late sending me her music highlights! Anyhow, all that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

