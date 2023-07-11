Daily News Brief | July 11, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Another shooting in Annapolis. Kudos to BWMC and its maternity department. Arundel Mills is adding five more retailers. Agave is open for business in West Annapolis. The Northern Lights may be visible in the area on Thursday night. And Jackson Holliday is making his debut at the Bowie Baysox this weekend!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 11th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, wish me luck. In three hours I will be experiencing my very first root canal. I suppose it was a good run but almost inevitable it seems. Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Just going to add another shooting to the tally for Annapolis. On Monday morning, pre-dawn, Annapolis Police officers were on patrol in the 1200 block of Madison Street in Eastport when they heard shots being fired. They discovered a man behind an apartment who said he had been shot. He was taken to a shock-trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, and no suspects were located. This is two days after 50 shots were fired in the same area. And while the police have not confirmed it, many neighbors on the Neighborhood Ring App reported four distinct gunshots along Forest Drive followed by a significant police response. We expect to have an update on this later today.

Congrats to BWMC. They earned a gold-level “Sleep Safe” certification from Cribs for Kids. This is a pretty big deal and speaks well to the hospital’s leadership in pediatric and maternity care. So congrats to the team at BWMC in Glen Burnie!

Up in Hanover, Arundel Mills has added new stores to the mall. With retail shopping recovering from COVID, Arundel Mills has added an Adidas Outlet, a North Face, a Vera Bradley store, Velocity Denim (which I never have heard of), and Hollister (which I thought was defunct but apparently not).

And back in Annapolis, here’s some good news. Rehoboth Beach’s favorite Agave is now open in Annapolis! The lauded Mexican restaurant is a fave down at the beach and now it is here right on Annapolis Street in West Annapolis. Hola Agave! Now if we can just get RAR open.

On Thursday, there may be an odd event in the area. The Northern Lights or the Aurora Borealis may be visible in our area. Because they are northern lights…look north close to the horizon. The trick will be to find a dark and unobstructed view. In the area, I might think Downs Park in Pasadena might be a decent spot. Terrapin Park on Kent Island, or Thomas Point Park in Annapolis. If you have any other ideas,. let me know. The prime hours will be 10 pm Thursday to 2 am on Friday.

And while not the northern lights, you do have a chance to see a superstar this weekend! Jackson Holliday, the number one prospect in baseball will make his Double-A debut this weekend at the Bowie Baysox! Who knows how long he will be here (my guess is not long) but you can expect a crowd for sure, so get those tickets early at baysox.com

