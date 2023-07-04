July 4, 2023
Local News

Comptroller Lierman Makes it Easier to Claim Unclaimed Property

Comptroller Brooke Lierman has announced that those who find their name on the Unclaimed Property list can now file a claim form digitally via Maryland OneStop, the central hub for Maryland State licenses, forms, certificates, permits, applications, and registrations.

In Maryland, unclaimed money found in old investment accounts, stocks, bonds and forgotten safety deposit boxes eventually goes to the Office of the Comptroller. From there, the Comptroller’s Unclaimed Property Division works to reunite Marylanders with their money via the Unclaimed Property Claim Program. Recently, that list was distributed via newspapers throughout the state and can be searched online via a newly updated website.

“Marylanders who find their name of the Unclaimed Property list can now file their claims faster and more easily on Maryland OneStop,” Comptroller Lierman said. “One of the goals laid out in my Transition Report was to modernize the Office of the Comptroller so we can make government more transparent and efficient for Marylanders. Streamlining our unclaimed property system is the first of many steps we are taking to do just that.”

Last year, the office returned more than $80 million in unclaimed money to Marylanders, however, 1.5 million unclaimed property accounts remain. Individuals may claim property that belongs to them, businesses, organizations, decreased owners, estates, joint accounts, or on behalf of another person by submitting the Unclaimed Property Claim for (COT-ST912). Claimants must provide appropriate documentation to validate their relationship to the original owner.

If a claimant doesn’t have access to Maryland OneStop, they can create an account by doing the following:

  1. Create a OneStop Account
    You must register an account with Maryland OneStop in order to access and submit this form. If you have previously created a OneStop account for a different Maryland government program, you may login to that same account.
  2. Make sure to include the Claim Number
    All Unclaimed Property is assigned a Claim Number by the Comptroller of Maryland. You must include the appropriate Claim Number from the Online Unclaimed Property Search Tool for your submission to be considered by the agency.
  3. Upload all necessary documents
    You will be required to upload scanned copies of your driver’s license or government-issued ID as well as your Social Security Card or another identification that shows your social security number. You may also wish to upload additional documents to support your claim. Please make sure to have these documents readily available to include with your submission.
  4. Submit form
    Complete all required fields of information on the form and submit for review by the Comptroller of Maryland. If you have any questions about the program or your submission, you may contact unclaimed@marylandtaxes.gov or 410-767-1700.

When the claim is received, the Unclaimed Property Division will review the claim and determine if additional information is needed. The processing could take up to eight weeks to complete.

Those who prefer to file a paper claim may download and complete the form and mail it to the Comptroller of Maryland, Unclaimed Property Division, 301 W. Preston St., Room 310, Baltimore, MD 21201. The Unclaimed Property Division may be reached by phone at 410-767-1700.

