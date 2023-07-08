Community Action Agency’s Early Head Start Center to Host Enrollment and Hiring Fair

The Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County has announced that the Agency’s Early Head Start program is hosting an enrollment and hiring fair on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The event will be held from 10 am until 3 pm at the Early Head Start Center at 135 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater. The Center staff will welcome South County and Annapolis families with infants and toddlers to attend the event. The fair will feature Babies on Parade, reading circles, center tours, games, entertainment, information, food, prizes, and fun for all!

“Our Early Head Start Center is rebuilding,” stated Dr. Charlestine R. Fairley, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Action Agency. “For more than twenty years, the program has provided safe and loving care for infants and toddlers living in South County. We are pleased to be able to open enrollment to eligible Annapolis families.”

The Agency’s family-centered, developmentally focused learning center is a great place for all to learn and grow. The program is currently enrolling infants and toddlers under the age of three for the program.

For more information on how to enroll a child or participate in the Enrollment and Hiring Fair, please call 443.951.5553.

Community Action is currently hiring a director, additional teachers, and a Child Development Specialist to build on the culture of caring and support. The Agency is accepting applications for the positions, and encourages people to share the job positions with their networks. The Agency is currently offering signing incentives for all qualified hires. To submit a resume, please send via email to [email protected].

