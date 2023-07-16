Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Names Advisory Board

The Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) has announced the beginning of an Advisory Board that will strengthen the organization with members that will inform the Board of Directors through their experiences and skills so CTA can better achieve goals and objectives.

The function of the CTA Advisory Board is to advise and make non-binding recommendations to the Board of Directors and the Executive Director with respect to matters within the areas of their experience and expertise.

“Their advice and guidance will be invaluable to CTA,” says Michele Bruno, President of CTA’s Board of Directors. “I’m eager to begin our work together.” The Advisory Board two year term started July 1, 2023.

Joining CTA’s Advisory Board are previous board members Natalie DeVries, Cathy Hollerbach, and Jim Tierney. Natalie DeVries was a key DEIA and Publicity Committees member and will continue to advise the board on ADA regulations and marketing plans. Cathy Hollerbach has been involved with CTA for over 20 years and will proceed to guide CTA with her historical knowledge. Jim Tierney will also continue to oversee the new treasurer’s management of CTA’s assets and liabilities, as he has spent the last four years as treasurer.

For more information or to be considered for an Advisory Board position, contact April Forrer at [email protected] or call 410-575-2281.

