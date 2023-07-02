Charting Careers Takes Annapolis Youth to African American Museum in DC 

Charting Careers, an Annapolis non-profit, and the Obery Court-College Creek Terraces Residences Council (OBC-CCT), provided a group of students from the Greater Clay Street, Woodside Gardens, and Eastport communities an opportunity to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 20. The students were inspired by powerful and poignant exhibits such as Juneteenth, which explores the African American celebration of tastes, sounds and experiences to those focusing on history, culture, arts, and the resiliency of its communities. The group of 35 students from ages 7 through 12 years old were joined by Charting Careers’ Staff, including Community Impact Specialists Renetra Anderson and Ron-Shaye Clark and Education Director Ashley Mackell, OBC-CCT President Veronica Grant, City Leaders including William Rowel and Erin Lee from the Mayor’s Office, Donna Johnson and other community chaperones.

The City of Annapolis made This trip and others possible through a Building Resilient Communities grant. In May, another group of two dozen Obery Court-College Creek Residences students took a tour of important historical sites in Annapolis with Historian Janice Hayes-Williams, also organized by Renetra Anderson and Veronica Grant. “These trips expose students to experiences that broaden their life perspective and contribute to early college/career readiness. These opportunities are designed to increase community engagement, develop trusting relationships, and build a more resilient community,” remarks Charting Careers Executive Director Erin Snell.

Working towards their mission, Charting Careers serves approximately 50 youth and their families across the city through their longitudinal, wrap-around support programming and approximately 35 families through their “Community Impact Teams” project. Charting Careers coalesces the resources of volunteers, donors, sponsors, charitable organizations, and partners with the City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, and county offices. This community has tutored, mentored, partnered with families, and served as equity champions with Annapolis students and their families since 2018.

Charting Careers is proud to partner with the Annapolis Rotary Club and is the beneficiary of proceeds from their annual Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser in March 2024. Tickets will be available on their website at www.chartingcareers.org and at www.annapolisrotary.org. To volunteer, donate, or sponsor, contact Development Director Anne Gemunder at [email protected].

