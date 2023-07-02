July 2, 2023
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
AMFM Awards $6000 in Grants to Summer Programs for Underserved Youth Charting Careers Takes Annapolis Youth to African American Museum in DC  All You Need to Know About Independence Day in Annapolis and Beyond Hospice of the Chesapeake Names New Chief Medical Officer Forward, Crooked Crab, Pherm, and Hysteria Brewing ALL Say Cheers to the Library!
Local News

Charting Careers Takes Annapolis Youth to African American Museum in DC 

 Charting Careers, an Annapolis non-profit, and the Obery Court-College Creek Terraces Residences Council (OBC-CCT), provided a group of students from the Greater Clay Street, Woodside Gardens, and Eastport communities an opportunity to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 20. The students were inspired by powerful and poignant exhibits such as Juneteenth, which explores the African American celebration of tastes, sounds and experiences to those focusing on history, culture, arts, and the resiliency of its communities. The group of 35 students from ages 7 through 12 years old were joined by Charting Careers’ Staff, including Community Impact Specialists Renetra Anderson and Ron-Shaye Clark and Education Director Ashley Mackell, OBC-CCT President Veronica Grant, City Leaders including William Rowel and Erin Lee from the Mayor’s Office, Donna Johnson and other community chaperones. 

The City of Annapolis made This trip and others possible through a Building Resilient Communities grant. In May, another group of two dozen Obery Court-College Creek Residences students took a tour of important historical sites in Annapolis with Historian Janice Hayes-Williams, also organized by Renetra Anderson and Veronica Grant. “These trips expose students to experiences that broaden their life perspective and contribute to early college/career readiness. These opportunities are designed to increase community engagement, develop trusting relationships, and build a more resilient community,” remarks Charting Careers Executive Director Erin Snell. 

Working towards their mission, Charting Careers serves approximately 50 youth and their families across the city through their longitudinal, wrap-around support programming and approximately 35 families through their “Community Impact Teams” project. Charting Careers coalesces the resources of volunteers, donors, sponsors, charitable organizations, and partners with the City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, and county offices. This community has tutored, mentored, partnered with families, and served as equity champions with Annapolis students and their families since 2018. 

Charting Careers is proud to partner with the Annapolis Rotary Club and is the beneficiary of proceeds from their annual Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser in March 2024. Tickets will be available on their website at www.chartingcareers.org and at www.annapolisrotary.org. To volunteer, donate, or sponsor, contact Development Director Anne Gemunder at [email protected]

Previous Article

All You Need to Know About Independence Day in Annapolis and Beyond

 Next Article

AMFM Awards $6000 in Grants to Summer Programs for Underserved Youth

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu