Bonus Podcast: Matt Korbelak–Looper

Some people will climb Mt. Everest. Others may hike the Appalachian Trail. But when you live on the Chesapeake Bay and water courses through your veins, you try America’s Great Loop! And that is exactly what Annapolis resident, Matt Korbelak did!

Alone!For those unaware (as I was) loopers essentially circumnavigate the eastern half of the United States by water. From the intracoastal waterway, to the Great Lakes, to the Gulf of Mexico, and the Mississippi River–Matt saw it all solo.

Having recently returned, we sat inside the pilot house of Sea Bear, his 27′ motor-sailer that was his home for the better part of a year (with a few trips home for holidays and family celebrations) to talk about the trip. The why. The how. And the details of the trip.

Truly a fascinating adventure.

Have a listen!

