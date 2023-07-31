July 31, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Bonus Podcast: Matt Korbelak–Looper

Some people will climb Mt. Everest. Others may hike the Appalachian Trail. But when you live on the Chesapeake Bay and water courses through your veins, you try America’s Great Loop! And that is exactly what Annapolis resident, Matt Korbelak did!

Alone!For those unaware (as I was) loopers essentially circumnavigate the eastern half of the United States by water. From the intracoastal waterway, to the Great Lakes, to the Gulf of Mexico, and the Mississippi River–Matt saw it all solo.

Having recently returned, we sat inside the pilot house of Sea Bear, his 27′ motor-sailer that was his home for the better part of a year (with a few trips home for holidays and family celebrations) to talk about the trip. The why. The how. And the details of the trip.

Truly a fascinating adventure.

Have a listen!

How to Transfer Your Individual Retirement Account to Gold in 2023?

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

