Bonus Podcast: DPW & You — Anne Arundel County Public Works Director Karen Henry

If you were able to go about your day today, give Karen Henry and all of her crew a big thank you. The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works maintains the roads, traffic lights, sewers, water, trash removal, recycling efforts, landfills and more!

Today we talk to the new-ish Director for the Department of Public Works, Karen Henry. Director Henry is a longtime County employee and was appointed to the top job in public works earlier this year when Chris Phipps retired. 

Her main complaint–littering!  There is no need. It is senseless. And it is costing the County a LOT of money to clean up. And let’s be honest; it’s really easy to prevent!

Have a listen!

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

