Bonus Podcast: A Mid-Season Check-In with the Bowie Baysox

The boys of summer have been swinging their bats–and sometimes not! Today, we head out to the ballpark to speak with Adam Pohl, the Marketing Director for the Bowie Baysox to check in with him mid-season and see what is on tap for the second half. Is there some September ball in the future?

We also talk about some fantastic upcoming experiences at the ballpark including the always impressive Navy Night on August 4th when the entire City (it seems) of Annapolis and the entire Plebe class from the US Naval Academy turns out for the game!

And, we still have a lot of tickets to home games to give away this season so pay attention.

But first, have a listen!

