Bonus Podcast: Matt Sabados, the Voice of the Bowie Baysox

You hear the voice, but who is behind the microphone when you are taking in a Bowie Baysox game? Well, it is Matt Sabados, a St. Louis native who is the perfect man for the job. If you follow the Baysox on social media (links below) you have seen his fantastic pre-game shows.

Today, we sit down with Matt and discuss his background, how he does what he does, how he got here despite some improbable odds, his most memorable games, including the skunk in Harrisburg earlier this year. Matt will not be at Bowie too long before a major league team sets their sights on him, so keep your eyes peeled for a move in the not too distant future.

And remember, we still have a lot of tickets to home games to give away this season so pay attention.

But first, have a listen!

