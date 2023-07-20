July 20, 2023
Local News

Bicyclist Struck, Killed in Odenton Hit-And-Run Crash

A 26-year-old Odenton woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Odenton on July 8, 2023.

On July 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 AM, Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to eastbound Annapolis Road near Town Center Boulevard for a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

A passerby observed a person on a bicycle lying in the roadway and called 911.

Police believe the bicyclist, identified as 26-year-old Adriana Saavedra of Odenton, was traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road and crossed the bridge over the railroad tracks when she was struck.

It is unknown how long the bicyclist was in the roadway before being discovered by the passerby.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction. The bicyclist was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Saavedra was pronounced deceased at an area hospital on July 19, 2023.

This crash is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

