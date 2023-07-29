Baysox Suffer Biggest Loss of Season in 10-0 Blowout

It was a tough-to-describe night for the Bowie Baysox on Friday, as they suffered their largest loss of the season, as well as their sixth shutout loss. While only collecting three hits on a quiet night, Bowie fell to the Somerset Patriots, 10-0.

It was quickly understood what kind of night laid in waiting for Bowie, as rehabbing southpaw Nestor Cortes fired 13 consecutive strikes to start the game, retiring the first five batters of the night before even throwing a ball. Bowie was able to manage two base runners with two outs in the second inning, but they left them on. Bowie did not manage multiple baserunners in any other inning.

An assemblage of relievers carried six innings for Somerset after Cortez hit a pitch limit at the end of the fourth. Ryan Anderson (W, 1-0) allowed one walk over his two innings, while Lisandro Santos, Bailey Dees, and Blas Castano each spun individual innings. Of Bowie’s three hits, Shayne Fontana collected two, both singles.

After matching Cortes with two scoreless frames to open the night, Connor Gillispie was met with an abundance of contact in the third inning, allowing four hits and three runs. Two walks and a hit batter to open the fourth inning led to another trio of runs.

It was a frustrating day for the Bowie staff against Somerset’s Tyler Hardman. The infielder drove in two runs early with a sacrifice fly and a single, but he shifted gears toward the end of the game. The Eastern League home run leader collected his 25th of the season in the sixth inning against Houston Roth by striking the left field foul pole. His 26th of the season came two innings later against Nick Richmond. Both long balls drove in two runs, as Hardman collected six RBI.

The loss drops Bowie to 44-50 on the season. The Baysox will hunt for a series split over the weekend, needing a pair of wins to pull even in the six-game set. Kyle Brnovich will make his season debut for Bowie in their next game on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

