July 30, 2023
Annapolis, US 83 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Fans and Players Alike Are Fired Up For Navy Football 2023 After Hiatus,10,000 Maniacs Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage! Health Department and Schools Team Up Again on Vaccination Efforts 5 Strategies for Reducing Warehouse Downtime and Increasing Throughput Pitching Woes Continue as Bowie Drops Third Straight
Local News

Baysox Suffer Biggest Loss of Season in 10-0 Blowout

It was a tough-to-describe night for the Bowie Baysox on Friday, as they suffered their largest loss of the season, as well as their sixth shutout loss. While only collecting three hits on a quiet night, Bowie fell to the Somerset Patriots, 10-0.

It was quickly understood what kind of night laid in waiting for Bowie, as rehabbing southpaw Nestor Cortes fired 13 consecutive strikes to start the game, retiring the first five batters of the night before even throwing a ball. Bowie was able to manage two base runners with two outs in the second inning, but they left them on. Bowie did not manage multiple baserunners in any other inning.

An assemblage of relievers carried six innings for Somerset after Cortez hit a pitch limit at the end of the fourth. Ryan Anderson (W, 1-0) allowed one walk over his two innings, while Lisandro Santos, Bailey Dees, and Blas Castano each spun individual innings. Of Bowie’s three hits, Shayne Fontana collected two, both singles.

After matching Cortes with two scoreless frames to open the night, Connor Gillispie was met with an abundance of contact in the third inning, allowing four hits and three runs. Two walks and a hit batter to open the fourth inning led to another trio of runs.

It was a frustrating day for the Bowie staff against Somerset’s Tyler Hardman. The infielder drove in two runs early with a sacrifice fly and a single, but he shifted gears toward the end of the game. The Eastern League home run leader collected his 25th of the season in the sixth inning against Houston Roth by striking the left field foul pole. His 26th of the season came two innings later against Nick Richmond. Both long balls drove in two runs, as Hardman collected six RBI.

The loss drops Bowie to 44-50 on the season. The Baysox will hunt for a series split over the weekend, needing a pair of wins to pull even in the six-game set. Kyle Brnovich will make his season debut for Bowie in their next game on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Previous Article

How to Avoid Hydroplaning in a Car

 Next Article

Day Trips from Annapolis: Exploring Nearby Attractions and Hidden Gems

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu