Baysox Struggle in Series Finale at Somerset

A vexing series for the Bowie Baysox concluded on Sunday night, as Bowie dropped their fourth-consecutive game to the Somerset Patriots. Despite coming from behind to take two different leads, the Baysox allowed Somerset to push ahead in the next half inning each time, eventually losing 6-5.

A game of two halves, neither team scored until the fifth inning, when Somerset benefitted on an error to plate two runs on a home run by Aaron Palensky. Carlos Tavera had labored around baserunners throughout his day, and he was forced to leave before finishing the fifth inning.

Following five scoreless innings from Somerset’s Matt Sauer, Bowie pounced on Jesus Liranzo for their first lead in days. Following two walks, Greg Cullen and Anthony Servideo each collected RBI knocks to plate three total runs.

In the first instance of a short-lived lead, Somerset snuck in a two-out rally against Conner Loeprich. After two quick strikeouts, back-to-back doubles tied the game, with an RBI hit by Jeisson Rosario. Loeprich was stung later in the inning by committing a balk to bring in the go-ahead run.

The ping-pong nature of the game still had plenty of time to grow, however, as Donta’ Williams jolted Bowie back to life with a two-run home run in the eighth inning. Despite blowing the save, Lisandro Santos (W, 2-3) was still able to complete the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the frame, Nolan Hoffman tried for a second scoreless inning of relief, but another balk put him in a tough spot, pushing two runners into scoring position. Somerset tied the game on a ground ball to the first baseman hit by Jasson Dominguez, and an error by Jacob Teter on the play allowed the leading run to score.

With a small amount of life left, Bowie was able to push a potential tying run to third base in the ninth inning, but Danny Watson (Sv, 3) stranded the runner to close the game.

Taking only one game in the six-game series, Bowie falls to 44-52 on the year. Their four-game losing streak is their longest of the second half. With more challenges ahead of them, Bowie turns their attention to a six-game homestand against the Portland Sea Dogs, the best team in the Eastern League. The homestand begins on Tuesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

