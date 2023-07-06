July 6, 2023
Baysox Offense Stagnant in Second-Straight Loss to Squirrels

The Bowie Baysox dropped their second-consecutive game to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night, as their offense only collected three hits in a 6-2 loss.

The first inning was quickly established as the longest inning of the frame, as Bowie scored their first run without a hit, using an error, groundout, passed ball, and Billy Cook sacrifice fly. The bottom of the frame took just as long, as Chayce McDermott had a tough opening with the strike zone, walking four batters. Andy Thomas hit his own sacrifice fly to left field to tie the game, and one of McDermott’s walks came against Logan Wyatt with the bases loaded, giving Richmond a lead they would not give back.

McDermott (L, 5-6) was tagged for another pair of runs in the fourth inning on a two-out single by Vaun Brown. Kade Strowd was hit for two runs in relief, as Shane Matheny greeted the right-hander with a solo home run, and Brown collected another two-out RBI single in the sixth inning. Tyler Burch had a clean night for Bowie on the mound, pitching two scoreless innings of relief.

Nick Zwack (W, 5-5) worked through three scoreless innings in a long relief outing for Richmond, but TT Bowens was able to open the seventh inning with his sixth home run of the season to keep the lefty from a scoreless outing.

With the loss, Bowie falls to 33-44 on the season. Still hunting for their first win of the week in Richmond, they will send Carlos Tavera to the mound on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Advantages of Custom Trailers: How Tailored Designs Can Benefit Your Business Operations

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

