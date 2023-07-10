July 10, 2023
Local News

Baltimore Washington Medical Center Earns Gold Level “Safe Sleep” Certification from Cribs for Kids

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center received the gold-level “Safe Sleep” recertification from Cribs for Kids. This is the second time the hospital has met the high standards set by the third-party organization, reaffirms the hospital’s position as a leader in maternity and pediatric care, and highlights UM BWMC’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and secure sleeping environment for infants.

Ensuring hospital care teams and families have the resources to promote safe sleep practices is important as it helps reduce the risk of sudden infant death (SID), accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed (ASSB), and unsafe sleep injuries for infants. This spring, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported that the rate of SIDs increased by 15% between 2019 to 2020, moving from the fourth to the third leading cause of infant death in the United States. 

“At UM BWMC, we are committed to ensuring that families in Anne Arundel County have the care and resources they need to promote safe and healthy beginnings for their babies, both here at our hospital and at home,” said Kathy McCollum, CEO and President at UM BWMC. “The gold level recertification from Cribs for Kids is a testament to our team’s exceptional dedication to caring for our youngest patients and assuring their families that the care they receive meets the highest standards of excellence.”

Cribs for Kids is a nationally recognized organization dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths through education, awareness, and the provision of safe sleep resources. The gold level recertification recognizes UM BWMC’s efforts to provide infants with safe sleep spaces and its commitment to ensuring parents have the necessary knowledge and resources to practice safe sleep habits at home.

To achieve recertification, the hospital underwent a rigorous evaluation, including a review of its staff education, policy implementation, and community outreach initiatives. UM BWMC’s comprehensive educational program contains information and resources for team members and families. The program includes training sessions, informational materials, and individualized guidance to ensure that all caregivers deeply understand safe sleep practices. UM BWMC also collaborates with community organizations and local healthcare providers to offer educational outreach programs such as Nest to Nurture, a prenatal education program that promotes healthy pregnancies for parents to be safe and well beginnings for their babies.

“We are honored to be recognized by Cribs for Kids for our commitment to safe sleep practices and helping families prepare for healthy beginnings for their babies,” said Kendra Coles, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at UM BWMC. “This recertification reflects the dedication and hard work of our outstanding team, who go above and beyond to offer support, resources and encouragement to families to reduce the risk of infant deaths associated with unsafe sleep practices in the communities we serve.”

Learn more about UM BWMC’s maternity and infant care services and resources.

6 Ways The Real Estate Industry Has Changed Post Pandemic

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

