July 28, 2023
Annapolis, US 91 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How to Avoid Hydroplaning in a Car Annapolis Police Release More Information on Yesterday’s Homicide Annual Emily Schindler Lecture Explores Treatment of Anxiety Disorders TOMORROW: Maryland Hall Presents a Special Classic Theatre of Maryland Cabaret The Canines Kittens & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week
Life In The Area

Annual Emily Schindler Lecture Explores Treatment of Anxiety Disorders

Chesapeake Life Center invites the community to the 18th annual Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture, “Contemporary Integrative Treatment of the Anxiety Disorders,” presented by Dr. Sally Winston. The lecture will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Bowie State University, Bowie, Maryland.

In this workshop, Winston will discuss how to distinguish the different presentations of anxiety disorders so treatment can be tailored to the individual. Winston also will introduce a new conceptualization of generalized anxiety disorder as a close relative of obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD. Participants will be able to offer clients psychoeducational information to instill hope, insight, and motivation as well as to reduce anxious bewilderment.

This annual lecture was created in 2005 through a gift to the Schindler family from the Saint Agnes Cancer Center. Emily Schindler was an 18-year-old freshman at Frostburg State University and a member of the SPY swim team in Severna Park, Maryland, when she was tragically killed in a car accident in 2004.              

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and a light breakfast will be provided. Maryland Board social workers can earn three Category 1 continuing education credits. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at https://education.hospicechesapeake.org/item/2023-schindler. The cost is $40. For details, call 888-501-7077 or email [email protected].

Previous Article

TOMORROW: Maryland Hall Presents a Special Classic Theatre of Maryland Cabaret

 Next Article

Annapolis Police Release More Information on Yesterday’s Homicide

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu