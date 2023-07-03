July 3, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
Local News

Anne Arundel County Police Release Dashboard for Internal Complaints

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is excited to announce its new public-facing Complaint Investigation Dashboard. With this Dashboard, members of the public can see real data, updated quarterly, with complaint investigation information. You are able to filter results, review raw data, and the nature of the complaint. The dashboard will be updated annually.

“Transparency is a foundation of trust, in policing and throughout government,” said County Executive Pittman. “This dashboard is an important step forward.”

“Safeguarding our community and building trust are the cornerstones of policing,” said Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal E. Awad.“One way to enhance that trust is by maintaining an open, transparent Police Department. We believe this latest version of our Dashboard, which provides complaint information to the public, is another critical step in the process of keeping our community members informed.”

The Dashboard can be found here.

To request specific information, file your Public Information Act (PIA) or Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request here.

To review AACoPD departmental rules and regulations, click here!

Close Menu