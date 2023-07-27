Anne Arundel County Police Execute Drug Raid on Annapolis Apartment

After an investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police executed am early morning raid on an Annapolis apartment charging the resident with multiople drug and weapons charges.

After a month-long narcotics investigation, detectives from the Anne Arundel Couynty Police Department’s Southern District, with the assistance of the Quick Response Team, executed a search warrant on an apartment at the Bowman House located at 29 West Washington Street in Annapolis.

Detectives recovered two handguns, ammunition, approximately 17g of suspected cocaine, 34 pills of suspected Xanax, approximately 65g of suspected Phencyclidine, and $110,471 in cash.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Annapolis man, who is the focus of the investigation, was arrested and charged accordingly. He is currently being held on a no-bond status awaiting a preliminary hearing at the end of August. In 2020, the suspect was sentenced to 18-months for similar charges; however the judge suspended the entire sentence at trial.

