July 25, 2023
Annapolis, US 82 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce to Sponsor Inaugural Pickleball Tournament at the Mall Motorcyclist Dies in Fiery Annapolis Crash New Art Exhibition Opening at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Props And Styling Techniques: Nicholas Palumbo, Charleston Photographer, Shares Tools That Make Your Dishes Pop on Camera Daily News Brief | July 25, 2023
Life In The Area

Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce to Sponsor Inaugural Pickleball Tournament at the Mall

Come one, come all to the pickleball tournament hosted by the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce from August 10th through August 13th at Ball at the Mall, located at the Annapolis Mall.

The Blue Crab Classic will get started with the Chamber Challenge where teams from 16 local businesses will compete for the Golden Pickle Trophy. Then over the weekend,  players 18 & up of all levels participate in bracket play for Men’s/Women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles. Over 300 pickleball players are expected to compete.

Mark Kleinschmidt, the President of the Chamber, said, “The tournament is the perfect opportunity to show off your pickleball skills and compete with players of all levels. The Blue Crab Classic promises a weekend full of fun, sportsmanship, and competition”. 

The pickleball tournament will take place at Ball at the Mall located at the Annapolis Mall.  There are nine outdoor courts with plenty of parking.   Ball at the Mall founder Jeremiah Batucan said, “Pickleball is super popular right now, and there is increased demand for courts.  We are excited to provide all the pickleball players in the  Annapolis area with another place to enjoy this great sport. Plus, they get to socialize with friends and meet new players.”

Previous Article

Motorcyclist Dies in Fiery Annapolis Crash

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu