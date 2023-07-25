Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce to Sponsor Inaugural Pickleball Tournament at the Mall

Come one, come all to the pickleball tournament hosted by the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce from August 10th through August 13th at Ball at the Mall, located at the Annapolis Mall.

The Blue Crab Classic will get started with the Chamber Challenge where teams from 16 local businesses will compete for the Golden Pickle Trophy. Then over the weekend, players 18 & up of all levels participate in bracket play for Men’s/Women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles. Over 300 pickleball players are expected to compete.

Mark Kleinschmidt, the President of the Chamber, said, “The tournament is the perfect opportunity to show off your pickleball skills and compete with players of all levels. The Blue Crab Classic promises a weekend full of fun, sportsmanship, and competition”.

The pickleball tournament will take place at Ball at the Mall located at the Annapolis Mall. There are nine outdoor courts with plenty of parking. Ball at the Mall founder Jeremiah Batucan said, “Pickleball is super popular right now, and there is increased demand for courts. We are excited to provide all the pickleball players in the Annapolis area with another place to enjoy this great sport. Plus, they get to socialize with friends and meet new players.”

