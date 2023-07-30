July 31, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Annapolis to Present Resource Fairs This Summer

The City of Annapolis Mayor’s Office and community partners will host a series of Pop-Up Resource Fairs in August. The events will feature free food, games (with prizes), and resources for the community. 

The events will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the following locations: 

  • Thursday, August 3, Harbour House and Eastport Terrace
  • Thursday, August 10, Chambers Park in Parole (14 Dorsey Street, Annapolis)
  • Thursday, August 17, Robinwood (1469 Tyler Avenue, Annapolis)
  • Thursday, August 24, Bay Ridge Gardens (Bens Drive, Annapolis)
  • Thursday, August 31, Annapolis Walk/Bywater (1701 Belle Drive, Annapolis)

Resources include financial literacy, nutritional health, food banks, free household essentials, and information about conflict resolution and anger management courses, job training and development, mental and physical health, and healthy coping mechanisms. In addition, the pop-up event(s) will offer access to services that provide an opportunity for improvement within the household and community. 

Participating partner organizations include (City of Annapolis) NAM, AA Power, No HARM, Office of Community Services, Office of Constituent Services; Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency, Department of Recreation and Parks; Anne Arundel County Public Schools; Anne Arundel County Public Library; Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis; Light of the World, Street Angel Project, Watershed Steward Academy and more.

All events will be held outdoors. In the event of inclement weather, that day’s event will be canceled. 

Organizers are continuing to accept volunteer staff for these events. For more details, contact Adetola Ajayi,  410-972-6257 or [email protected]

Fans and Players Alike Are Fired Up For Navy Football 2023

Upcoming Tournaments and Competitions in Maryland

