July 4, 2023
Local News

Annapolis to Celebrate National Park and Recreation Month in July with Fun Day

July is recognized as National Park and Recreation Month. Join Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department (ARPD) to celebrate how Annapolis is stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient because of parks and recreation. Various activities are planned for residents of all ages and abilities at the ARPD sites for Community Fun Day on Saturday, July 15, 2023. 

“We have a small but mighty Recreation and Parks team here in Annapolis. We have seen an unprecedented amount of visitors to our parks and facilities in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County in recent years. In fact, there was a 387 percent increase in park usership,” said Roslyn Johnson, director of Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department. “Recreation and parks professionals are in the business of saving lives; whether you are participating in our programs which divert negative behaviors into positive ones, or you are swimming at our public pool or traveling through our parks and trails, or just relaxing on a bench next to the water at a street-end park, your health is better for it.”

The free Community Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations throughout Truxtun Park including the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center (PMRC), Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool, sports fields and summer camps. ARPD is providing free opportunities for youth and adults alike to learn about local parks and recreation, and how to grow in YOUR community of Annapolis!

Activities scheduled for the Community Fun Day include:

  • home run derby
  • soccer games
  • wild bird demonstration
  • ultimate frisbee
  • table tennis
  • cycling, yoga, Barre and Zumba® fitness classes 
  • free throw and 3-point basketball competitions
  • pickleball and tennis instruction
  • mint and basil herb planting
  • water events at the Dunn Pool
  • flag football
  • kickball / spike ball

An added offer for the community will be no cost admission to the Dunn Pool on Saturday, July 15!

National Park and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). Annapolis will celebrate by inviting the community to share how parks and recreation benefits them and positively impacts their quality of life. This year’s theme is #WhereCommunityGrows.

ARPD kicked off the summer 2023 season Memorial Day weekend with the opening of the Dunn Pool and camps started in the last week of June. With everything from playing pickleball and kayaking to working out at PMRC, or taking a walk along Poplar Trail, there are plenty of opportunities for everyone to celebrate this month.

In addition to growing recreation and park opportunities in the community, ARPD works to grow the future of recreation and parks by employing youth and young adults during the summer months. Nationwide, park and recreation departments are among the biggest employers of youth. This summer, ARPD has employed more than four dozen young adults in essential positions not only for the community, but as a starting point for their careers.

Additionally, July 21, 2023 is Recreation and Parks Professional Day. Please be sure to stop by one of our sites or wave to one of our park employees and say “thank you” to our hard working staff.

NRPA and ARPD encourage everyone who supports parks and recreation to share how it has improved their quality of life, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them. During the month of July, we invite you to use the hashtag #WhereCommunityGrows on social media as you participate in our programs and activities.

To learn more about National Park and Recreation Month, visit www.nrpa.org/July.

