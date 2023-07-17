Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Launches Nationwide Search for New Executive Director

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, a premier regional orchestra based in Maryland’s state capital, has begun a nationwide search for a new executive director.

The new leader will play a crucial role in guiding the future growth of the nonprofit organization, working in collaboration with Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo.

The executive director serves as the chief operating officer of the ASO and reports to the

Board of Trustees through the board chair. This position is responsible for managing all operational aspects of the ASO, including human and financial resources, and implementing policies set by the trustees.

“The ASO looks forward to welcoming a dynamic, community-oriented leader to partner with the Artistic Director and Board of Trustees to grow the impact and relevance of the ASO throughout the Annapolis region and beyond,” said Shelley Row, chair of the Board of Trustees.

Row and Novo are members of a 10-person search committee, which will review applications submitted through Aug. 11. The search period will be extended if necessary.

“The ASO has designed a carefully thought-out search process to find our next executive director. Our organization could not be in a better position to attract the most talented professionals in the field, so I am extremely hopeful we will find someone who will add top administrative skills and will be an essential force in helping the Symphony and the Academy to reach the ambitious goals we have set for the upcoming years,” Novo said.

A successful candidate should demonstrate at least five years of senior management experience in non-profit organizations, including a minimum of three years of experience in designing and leading successful development strategies and fundraising; fiscal management and budgeting skills within non-profit organizations; experience in community networking and the ability to foster and maintain a collegial and productive staff. The minimum educational requirement is a bachelor’s degree in a related field.

Other desired qualifications include a working knowledge of orchestral music, production, and operations; experience managing a comprehensive, capital, or endowment campaign; experience negotiating and managing union contracts and requirements.

For a fuller list of the executive director’s responsibilities, qualifications and compensation, please visit the ASO online. Applications should be submitted to [email protected]

