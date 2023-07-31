July 31, 2023
Annapolis
Homestead Gardens
Business

Annapolis Smashing Grapes Location Has Closed. Will Become The Lodge.

 Titan Hospitality Group, has announced an expansion of its portfolio with the opening of a new concept in Annapolis. The Lodge, making its debut in late 2023 will replace the current Smashing Grapes location near the Annapolis Mall which has closed. The new concept provides a refreshed events space and a new theming specifically made for The Lodge.

The Lodge is greatly inspired by its sister concept, The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, and will pull key elements from its sibling but also provide diners with a rustic dining experience while still incorporating Titan’s farm freshness. Renovations begin today, marking a new chapter for Titan Hospitality Group.  

CEO of Titan Hospitality Group, James King, states, “The Lodge will provide the area with a renewed approach to dining. Soon, the community of Annapolis will get to enjoy all of the fresh and local fare The Lodge has to offer.” 

With this new direction and continued expansion, Titan Hospitality Group plans to refresh the restaurant’s new space inherited from Smashing Grapes to match its elevated theme. The Lodge will have updated indoor and outdoor event spaces adaptable for all-season events. 

“The Titan Hospitality Group brand always looks to provide diners with a superior dining experience. This expansion into a new brand is perfectly timed with our other openings occurring in the state like the opening of the second The Blackwall Barn & Lodge in downtown Columbia this September. 2023 continues to be a big year for us. We can’t wait to open The Lodge and add another standout fine dining experience in Anne Arundel County,” said King.  

Following The Lodge’s opening, Titan Hospitality Group will open a new location of the popular Smashing Grapes concept in Columbia, Maryland, also in late 2023. 

For more information and updates about The Lodge, visit www.lodgeannapolis.com

Chesapeake Conservancy Names New Board Members

