Annapolis Police Searching for Two Suspects Who Assaulted Officers

On July 4, 2023, at 10:13 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to an earlier call of shots fired in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. While on the scene, officers observed a subject start to light an illegal aerial firework. A confrontation between the officer and a suspect ensued.

Officers called for assistance as a crowd of people began to gather around. As officers were walkiung the suspect to a patrol car, a female subject from the crowd grabbed an officer’s handgun in the holster and attempted to remove it, trying to disarm him. When the officer blocked her from doing this, she ran off into the crowd only to return and punch the officer before disappearing in a nearby building.

A large crowd of people blocked officers from arresting her and at least one other male subject assaulted an officer. The Annapolsi Police Department is asking for help to identify the female and male subjects, so they can be charged with the assaults.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson has a message for the residents of Newtowne and the rest of the city, “I cannot stress enough that no one should strike police officers or try to disarm them. The consequences of such actions can be dire and far-reaching. When the suspects are identified, justice will be swift and certain.”

The photographs at the top, are of the suspects at the time of the incident:

This is an active and fluid investigation. Anyone with information please contact detectives at (410) 260-3439.

